The Wendy Williams Show Likely Not Returning Until It Can Go Back into Production in the Studio

The Wendy Williams Show will likely not be returning to air until it can go back into production in the studio.

A spokesperson for the show tells PEOPLE, "The goal is to be back in studio as soon as we are allowed. If that is delayed until later in the year, we may revisit the at home shows."

The news comes after Wendy Williams announced on Instagram Thursday that she would be holding off on at-home shows as she waits for the state of New York to determine when it is safe to return to work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Hi it's me from home and hopefully for not too long. You know what I'm waiting for? I'm waiting for the state of New York to say that we as a show can go back," Williams, 55, explained.

"We got 200 people in our audience, we'll never have that again. But, I want to go back to do our show. Nothing makes me happier than being Wendy on the Wendy Show. I've got the love and the boyfriends and all that other kinds of stuff. I'm in my house, but what I want the most is to be with you. I miss you a lot," Williams added.

The Wendy Williams Show had been airing remote episodes since April 6.

In May, it was announced that Williams would be taking time off from her self-titled talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Grave's disease.

A rep for the show told PEOPLE at the time: "Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment," the rep says. "We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows."

Williams, who has previously taken a hiatus from her show due to her health, opened up to PEOPLE about the disease in 2018, explaining that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years prior, but was feeling much better after taking some time for herself.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” said Williams at the time.