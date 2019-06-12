Wendy Williams' Mystery Man Identified as a 27-Year-Old Convicted Felon

Wendy Williams‘ “very sexy” mystery man has been identified as 27-year-old convicted felon Marc Tomblin.

According to his LinkedIn, Tomblin is a financial investor and blogger.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As for his criminal past, Tomblin — a North Carolina native — was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in 2013, according to court documents obtained by Bossip, which was first to identify the television star’s new love interest. He committed the crimes within days of each other.

He later served fifteen months for the two convictions and was released in 2014, Bossip reported.

Tomblin’s run-in with the law comes as no surprise to Williams, who told TMZ she was already privy to his past.

“I am a 54-year-old grown ass woman. I know what I’m doing,” Williams told TMZ.

Marc Tomblin

RELATED: Kevin Hunter Believes Wendy Williams Is Turning Their Son Against Him as They Divorce: Source

The host and Tomblin are simply enjoying each other’s company and after what she has been through she deserves to have a little fun, she told TMZ.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years… where I was cooped up only to be a show pony. Now, I’m living my life,” Williams said.

Her husband, Kevin Hunter, has not publically confirmed he has fathered a child.

Williams and Tomblin were spotted out together in New York City Tuesday enjoying some shopping.

Williams first sparked romance rumors when she posted a photo of herself hanging out by a pool, holding hands with Tomblin, whose face was not visible in the shot.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!” she wrote.

Williams labeled her companion a “very sexy man” in a hashtag, adding in another that she’s “old enough to be your mother.”

Tomblin also appeared to be riding with Williams in a car on Sunday in a video posted on TMZ, showing the host emotionally discussing her family drama.

At the time of the post, it was not immediately clear who Williams was holding hands with and many fans believed the mystery man to be DJ Boof, the house DJ for The Wendy Williams Show.

In addition to attending Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New York last week, where the DJ was performing, Williams previously joked about having a “double date” with Boof and Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne tha God following her split from Hunter. However, the DJ immediately shut down the relationship rumors.

Responding to a comment on his latest Instagram post on Monday, he replied to a fan who asked him if he was “dating Wendy,” succinctly writing, “no.”

Wendy Williams Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

RELATED: Wendy Williams Hangs Out with ‘Little Sister’ Blac Chyna After Spending Time with Kim Kardashian

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, her husband and longtime manager, in April, shortly after he reportedly fathered a child with another woman — and following her announcement that she’d been living in a sober house to cope with her past addiction to cocaine.

Williams and Hunter share son Kevin Jr., 19.

Since their split, the star has been open about her dating life on her talk show, sharing that she’d been “rediscovering my love of men.”

“I am working on my divorce pleasantly,” she said on the May 14 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I am a single woman, running around New York. I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”