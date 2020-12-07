Wendy Williams Reveals Her Mother, Shirley Williams, Has Died: 'She Will Always be Here'

Wendy Williams' mother, Shirley Williams, has died.

Wendy confirmed her mom's death during Monday's episode of The Wendy Williams Show, saying Shirley died "beautifully and peacefully" while surrounded by "love."

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago,' the 56-year-old star said. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here."

She added her mother passed away "beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn't suffer, not one bit."

Wendy reflected on her relationship with her mother, saying the two often acted like "teenage girls" together.

"Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have," she said, holding back tears. "I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

Family friend Courtney Brown first shared the news of Shirley's death on Instagram, which was captured by The Shade Room. (Brown's post has since been deleted.)

"One of my granny's best friends for 83 years passed away... Mrs. Shirley Williams," Brown wrote alongside a photo of Shirley with her grandmother. "Always available for my granny and our family, she flew in to share this beautiful speech at granny's 100th birthday. Mr. and Mrs. Williams is truly what the kids now call #CoupleGoals."

"May she rest peacefully and prayers to [Wendy Williams] and the entire family," she added.

Wendy's mother would sometimes join the host on her daytime talk show and fans knew of the tight bond between mother and daughter.

In a 2010 appearance, Shirley spoke about when Wendy was born in 1964, calling her daughter "a ray of sunshine."

"In 1964, my family was full of stress and in a lot of darkness because my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer," Shirley said in the episode. "But then, a ray of sunshine came into our lives. Wendy was born in July. So what a wonderful blessing it was to us, that one was ready to be taken away in October, and one brought a ray of sunshine and hope and wonderful, bubbly personality into our lives."