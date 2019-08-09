Wendy Williams is cutting loose on her summer hiatus.

The talk show host, 55, was spotted partying alongside Meek Mill at Rick Ross’ album release party in New York City on Thursday.

At one point during the night, Williams, wearing a sleek black dress, shared an intimate moment with Mill, 32, pulling the rapper in closely for what appeared to be a kiss on the check.

Williams continued the fun as she mingled and laughed with Ross, 43, at the party. The two posed for a photo together to celebrate the release of his tenth studio album, Port of Miami 2. The album includes a collaboration between Ross and Mill, as well as with Drake, Swizz Beatz and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Mill wore a bright shirt with chains around his neck, while Ross opted for a black jacket and black pants to celebrate his big night.

Image zoom Meek Mill and Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

RELATED: Meek Mill’s Conviction Overturned on Appeal As Panel of Judges Grants Him New Trial

Mill, who spent five months in jail (beginning in November 2017) for violating his parole, has received support from Williams throughout his legal troubles. On her show, Williams called for the rapper to be freed during his sentence, and when his 2008 gun conviction was overturned last month she declared “Meek Mill is a free man!”

Image zoom Meek Mill, Rick Ross, and Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Image zoom Rick Ross and Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

RELATED: Wendy Williams Cries on Her Talk Show’s Finale, Says This Season Has Been ‘Hell’ amid Divorce

Williams is currently on hiatus from The Wendy Williams Show after wrapping season 10 last week. During the finale, Williams got emotional while reflecting on the past year.

“This season has been, well, hell for me, in a weird way,” admitted the host, who is going through a divorce from longtime husband Kevin Hunter.

“I appreciate doing this show because it’s my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff,” she continued. “You’ve seen me pass out the season, you’ve read [about me] in tabloids and the paparazzi and all that, but through it all, my one joy — aside from my son and my family — is you.”

“I’m not doing this show forever, but I certainly will be back for season 11,” she added. “A lot of people didn’t think we could do it, but we did it! September 16. I love you for watching, and I’ll see you next time on Wendy.”

Image zoom Wendy Williams The Wendy Williams Show

Williams’s split with Hunter came after he allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. In April, she filed for divorce after two decades of marriage, and also cut ties with Hunter professional, removing him as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and dissolving The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Williams has since moved on and teased on her show earlier in July that she’s dating a doctor.

“I am not going to say one more word,” she said as the audience cheered wildly. “You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

The Wendy Williams Show returns for season 11 on Sept. 16 (check local listings).