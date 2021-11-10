Wendy Williams Is 'Making Progress' amid Health Issues as She Remains Absent from Talk Show

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show has thus far featured a series of guest hosts while the TV personality focuses on her health

Wendy Williams has shared a health update with fans, less than a week after her titular talk show announced that guest hosts would continue to helm the series through Nov. 19.

The TV personality, 57, has been absent from The Wendy Williams Show all of season 13 amid ongoing health issues, but she said in a Monday Instagram post that she is "making progress."

She began the post with her catchphrase — "HOW YOU DOIN'?" — before continuing, "I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic."

"I'm making progress but it's just one of those things that's taking longer than we expected," Williams said. "I'm a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I'm ready."

The star then thanked the various people who have helped out in her absence. "I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can't be there," she said. "I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back."

"Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. I love spending my mornings with you all and I'm doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching," Williams concluded.

The premiere for the current season of The Wendy Williams Show was originally set for Sept. 20, but was pushed to Oct. 4 after Williams tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19 amid other health issues.

It was pushed back for a second time to Oct. 18, with the show announcing in late September that Williams had recovered from COVID but was still dealing with additional health issues. A later update revealed that guest hosts would begin taking over the show, as Williams was experiencing "serious complications" due to Graves' disease, an autoimmune disease that results in an overactive thyroid gland. (Williams previously took an extended hiatus from her show in May 2020 due to the condition.)

Comedian Michael Rapaport is hosting the show this week, after which an all-new hot talk panel will lead the show on Monday. Then, actor and comedian Bill Bellamy will take the reins on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos will co-host on Thursday and Friday.

Previous guest hosts included Devyn Simone, Bevy Smith, Elizabeth Wagmeister and Michael Yo, who kicked off season 13 as a panel. Leah Remini then hosted for the rest of the premiere week last month, and Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd took on the subsequent weeks.