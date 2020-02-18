Wendy Williams Appears to Make Price Is Right Joke About Amie Harwick’s Falling Death  

Image zoom Wendy Williams, Amie Harwick Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wendy Williams is under fire after seemingly making a joke about the death of Drew Carey‘s ex-fiancée Amie Harwick.

On Monday, just two days after Harwick died after falling from balcony following an alleged attack from her ex-boyfriend, Williams, 55, addressed the incident on her namesake talk show.

While discussing Harwick’s deadly fall, Williams told the audience that she was “killed not by Drew.”

However, the segment quickly turned sour when Williams said, “Come on down!” — the famous phrase Carey uses on game show The Price Is Right.

Williams also tilted her head from looking upward down to the floor, seemingly referencing Harwick’s fall.

In response, the audience remained quiet as Williams awkwardly continued the conversation.

Reps for Carey, Williams and CBS did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

“I KNOW #WendyWilliams did NOT just make a ‘come down’ joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée getting killed by being thrown off of a third floor balcony!!! Somebody tell me I heard that wrong, please… but the audience is stone-cold quiet,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“@WendyWilliams come on down? Real classy. Someone’s daughter was killed. Not funny. Owe family an apology #DrewCarey,” a different user tweeted.

Another Twitter user added: “Rarely do I comment on things here. But just overheard @WendyWilliams making a joke about Drew Carey’s ex-fiancée being murdered. With a ‘come on down joke’ after she was thrown off a balcony. And people thought your fart was disgusting but what comes out of your mouth is worse.”

Carey spoke out about Harwick’s death, telling PEOPLE, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime.”

“She was positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation,” Carey added.

On Saturday at 1:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills on an alarming call of a “woman screaming,” the Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were met by Harwick’s roommate on the street, who told police that she was being assaulted by an ex-boyfriend.

Police then went to check the residence and found Harwick, a well-known therapist, unresponsive, lying on the ground beneath a third story balcony.

Officers shared that Harwick was “gravely injured.”

“She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall,” police said in the press release.

Warwick was later transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. She was 38.

An investigation into the incident revealed possible evidence of a struggle upstairs as well as forced entry.

“A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder entering the property and leaving after the murder,” police said in the press release.

Before her death, police say Harwick had expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person.

At the time of the incident, the restraining had expired and Harwick had seen her ex just two weeks before.

Hours after the assault, police arrested the suspect (Harwick’s former boyfriend) 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse in Playa Del Rey. He was charged with murder, police said in the press release.

Pursehouse is currently being held on a $2 million bail, according to inmate records, and a scheduled court appearance is not immediately available.

In January 2018, PEOPLE confirmed that Price Is Right host Carey proposed to Harwick, who is the author of The New Sex Bible for Women. The couple ended their engagement later that year.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.