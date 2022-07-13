The Wendy Williams Show concluded its 13-season run in June without Williams herself

Wendy Williams Liked 'Nothing' About How Her Talk Show Ended: 'I Watched It ... Eek!'

Wendy Williams is getting real about the unceremonious end to her talk show.

"There was nothing I liked about the [the final episode of] Wendy Williams Show," she told the New York Post of the series finale, which she was unable to film.

Instead, frequent guest Sherri Shepherd was in the host's seat on June 17, a role she took on when Williams, 57, had to step away from the show due to health issues.

"[The show's syndication company Debmar-Mercury] didn't ask me to do that, so I didn't," she said when asked why wasn't present for the series finale. "I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'"

Williams continued, "Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe."

wendy williams Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Before the start of season 13 last year, Williams had to delay her return date twice after enduring a series of ongoing health issues. But the show eventually went on without her, with Shepherd, Leah Remini, Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Terrence J assuming guest-hosting duties over the months.

Shepherd, 55, proved to be a fan favorite, even hitting season-high ratings when she took over in November. In the midst of this success, Shepherd landed her own talk show, Sherri, which premiere Sept. 12.

Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Lars Niki/Getty

"I've always dreamed about this," she recently told PEOPLE of having her own show. "I always wanted something where I could make people laugh, that's always been my why, to make people feel good."

Williams — who is also facing a legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo — has teased what's next for her career. She recently launched an Instagram for her forthcoming podcast, The Wendy Experience.