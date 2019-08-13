Wendy Williams Claims Ex Kevin Hunter's Had a 'Double Life': 'I Knew a Lot of Things for Years'

Before the public learned that Kevin Hunter allegedly fathered a child with a mistress, Wendy Williams says she had an inkling about her estranged husband’s alleged “double life.”

Five months after she filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter, ending over two decades of marriage, Williams got candid about her public split during a sit-down interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy.

During Monday’s interview, Williams, 55, admitted that it was “very difficult” to not respond to the drama going on in her own life during her Hot Topics segment on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this year. She also gave a shout-out to her makeup artist for covering her “puffy eyes” from crying.

While Williams said she knew she’d eventually respond to the rumors swirling around Hunter, she first “had to get my ducks in a row.”

Image zoom Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams Jennifer Graylock/WireImage

“I knew a lot of things for years,” she replied when Cohen asked if she knew about Hunter’s “double life.”

A rep for Hunter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

She noted that her 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., still living at home at the time impacted her decision.

“It wasn’t fair to him,” she said of her son. “You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff life that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

In April, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter. She also cut ties with him professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and she dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE in April, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Image zoom Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams and son Kevin Hunter Jr. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

But even if the cheating scandal hadn’t made headlines, Williams said she would have left her ex eventually.

“I would have known anyway,” she told Cohen about paparazzi photos captured of Hunter with his alleged mistress.

When Cohen pressed if she “would still be in it,” Williams replied, “My marriage?” and asked, “Are you out of your mind?”

“No, dear,” she told the Bravo host. “No. I can take a lot, but I’m not raising a family.”

During the radio interview, she also set the record straight on rumors that she is dating Meek Mill. (Last week, Williams was spotted partying alongside the rapper at Rick Ross’ album release party in New York City on Thursday. At one point during the night, Williams shared an intimate moment with Mill, 32, pulling the rapper in closely for what appeared to be a kiss on the cheek.)

“I wasn’t making out with Meek Mill. I was whispering in his ear and I kissed him, you know, goodbye because he performed at my son’s blackmitzvah and he also autographed a picture for my son,” she explained. “I’m not feeling for Meek Mill, and he’s not feeling for me, you know what I mean? But all over the internet right now it’s saying, you know, we have a thing for each other.”

While Williams, who revealed in early July that she is dating a doctor, told Cohen that she still has “yet to lay up with somebody and have my wig off,” she does want to get married again someday.

“I will get married again,” she said. “I’m a wife, not a girlfriend.”

The Wendy Williams Show returns for season 11 on Sept. 16 (check local listings).