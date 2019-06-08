Wendy Williams spent the day with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian — despite previously slamming the family on her talk show more than once.

“Friendly with Wendy!!” the talk show host, 54, captioned a video of her and Kardashian West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, Williams asks the mother of four if she can help her with a hair flip.

“Wait, how do you do it? Wait, can you push my hair?” Williams asks. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star obliges before smiling at the camera.

“It’s Friday bitches!!” Williams captioned another Instagram post, which features herself and Jenner, 63, mugging in their stylish sunglasses.

But Williams’ time spent with Kardashian and Jenner may come as a surprise to fans who remember some negative comments she previously made.

“Kim it’s clear Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and dribble and feeble conversation,” Williams said on her talk show last January, after Kardashian posted some scandalous photos.

“It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you’re desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”

Wendy Williams, Kris Jenner Wendy Williams/Instagram

RELATED: Wendy Williams Slams Kim Kardashian’s NSFW Photos: ‘Kanye Does Not Pay Attention to You’

“Kanye makes money, Kim makes more, why are you still doing this? It’s not even about the mother thing, forget the mother thing, because a lot of people will say, ‘Oh, she’s a mother.’ It’s about, she doesn’t have to do that anymore,” Williams went on.

“That would be like Cardi B returning to the poll on a Saturday night or something like that. There were a lot of racy pictures; We saw full boob… sure she has a beautiful body, but so what. Between taking filtered selfies and the 25 hours it probably took to braid your hair that way.”

And back in 2016, Williams even suggested that Kardashian was faking her second pregnancy.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Reveals She’s Moving After Split with Tristan Thompson

“[Kim] seems like the type who might be able to get pregnant, but she’s using that woman’s trickery, you know what I mean? And so now it’s down to allegedly is she really pregnant or do they have a surrogate? Only time will tell,” she said on her show.

The 38-year-old beauty mogul responded to the diss on Twitter shortly after, saying “Can’t wait til my website is active! I’m gonna do live video streaming so every time someone talks s— I can go blast the f— outta them.”