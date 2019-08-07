Wendy Williams Says She Does Not Have Prenup with Ex Kevin Hunter: 'I Didn't Think It Would End'

Wendy Williams‘ divorce could cost her.

Williams opened up about her ongoing divorce from ex Kevin Hunter during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, revealing that the pair don’t have a prenuptial agreement.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained.

Without a prenup, Hunter, who was Williams’ longtime manager as well as her husband, could be entitled to part of the television talk show host’s net worth.

Moving forward, Williams said she would not make the same mistake twice in a future relationship.

“As a grown person, I’d get with another grown person, and that grown person would have a thriving career. I would choose differently this time,” she said. “You knowm I am 55. I don’t want to be with someone who wants to be a rapper. you know what I mean. You might see me on a date with a 32-year old — please don’t mistake that for anything other than we are on a date. What I need is the comfort of a man who’s got his own and grown kids. I ain’t changing Pampers.”

In April, Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after over two decades of marriage.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

Image zoom Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams Johnny Nunez/WireImage

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Williams has since cut ties all with her ex professionally. He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

While Williams said she is eager to finalize the divorce, she’s hopeful that she and Hunter can remain amicable — and not just for the sake of their 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

“I want a divorce like yesterday, I want a divorce two months ago, three months ago. Whenever I found out, four months ago,” she said. “I want a divorce and I want to be friends with Kevin. I mean, and not because we have a son, but because that was real love. I still love him, just not in that way. You either in or you are out with me. I still have love for him, and I wish him the best in his new life with his new family.”