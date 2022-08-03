Wendy Williams Is 'in a Sweet Spot' Post-Talk Show as She's in 'Early Stages' of New Relationship

"Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse," Williams' rep tells PEOPLE

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on August 3, 2022 01:14 PM
wendy williams
Photo: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Wendy Williams is doing what makes her happy in both her personal and professional life.

The former talk show host's rep William Selby confirms to PEOPLE that she is currently dating someone new, though the relationship with a New York Police Department officer named Henry is still in "really, really early stages."

"She wants to take things slow and really put her focus into launching the podcast," Selby explains. "Wendy is in a sweet spot in her life where she can stop, breathe and smell the roses. Everyone knows Wendy has been a workhorse her entire life, and she is just looking to get back on the horse."

Adds Selby, "Wendy is excited about everything new in her life and her main priority is her health and shooting her first episode of her podcast. That's the focus right now."

Page Six was the first to clarify news of Williams — who was married to Kevin Hunter from 1997 to 2019 — being in a "new relationship" following reports that she was secretly married.

Williams' new romance comes after a tough period in her life. Last fall, a series of health issues prevented her from hosting her namesake series, The Wendy Williams Show. The season 13 premiere was delayed twice before carrying on with a carousel of guest hosts, including Leah Remini and Michael Rapaport. But Sherri Shepherd rose above the pack, garnering season-high ratings in her first month of guest-hosting.

As Shepherd continued to guest-host Williams' program through its June series finale (in which Williams did not take part), she announced she'd soon be hosting her own talk show, which is set to debut on Sept. 13.

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN @ HOME -- Episode 17152 -- Pictured in this screen grab: <a href="https://people.com/tag/wendy-williams/" data-inlink="true">Wendy Williams</a> -- (Photo by: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Williams recently told The New York Post that "there was nothing I liked" about her show's end.

"[The show's syndication company Debmar-Mercury] didn't ask me to do that, so I didn't," she said at the time. "I sat in my apartment and I watched it. And [I was] like, 'Eek!'"

"Debmar-Mercury, in my opinion, should have done it with [me], not these other people on The Wendy Williams Show. Except for Fat Joe," she added.

Next up, Williams — who is also entangled in a legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo — is gearing up to launch a podcast titled The Wendy Experience.

"I've got enough money to do something else, and what I've never done — podcast," she told TMZ in June. "Which, by the way, podcasts, everyone has. But when you're famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing The Wendy Williams Show."

