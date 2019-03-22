Wendy Williams Husband Speaks Out About Her Sobriety: 'It's a Family Process'

Wendy Williams‘ husband is speaking out about the talk show host’s sobriety.

After Williams, 54, revealed on-air Tuesday that she’s been living in a sober house as a result of her past addiction to cocaine, Kevin Hunter told Entertainment Tonight that his wife is “doing well.”

“We’re doing well as a family,” Hunter, 46, continued to the outlet. “We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves.”

Though Hunter was quick to share that Williams is taking the necessary steps to heal, he admitted it’s not an overnight thing.

“It is a family process,” Hunter told Entertainment Tonight. “Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Williams and Hunter have been married since 1997 and have one child together — son Kevin Hunter Jr.

On the Wendy Williams Show, the New Jersey native told her audience “I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past.”

Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams

“I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tristate with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family,” Williams said.

At the facility, it’s “doors locked by 10 p.m. lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you,” Williams continued.

“So that is my truth.”

Prior to her announcement, Williams had been absent from her eponymous daytime talk show from January until March 4, attributing the hiatus to a fractured shoulder and her battle with Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

The daytime diva’s Hunter Foundation recently partnered with T.R.U.S.T., an organization dedicated to building a bridge from treatment to long-term recovery, to launch a national resource hotline.

She has always been open about her drug use, telling PEOPLE that she was addicted to cocaine for about a decade early on in her career. (She made a name for herself on New York and Philadelphia radio, paving the way for TV stardom when The Wendy Williams Show premiered in 2008.)

“Drugs were a demon I had to overcome,” she explained in 2014.

Together with her family, she created The Hunter Foundation, which works with private and public organizations to help families combat the cycle of addiction.

“I was a functioning addict,” she told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “I report to work on time, and I’d walk in and all my co-workers, including my bosses, would know but since I would have my headphones on and walk in the studio and [they] wouldn’t fire me because I was making ratings.”

“A functioning addict has several alarm clocks, you’re organized,” she added. “It’s a miracle I was able to stop.”

Before opening up about her sobriety, Williams addressed rumors about her marriage on the March 4 episode of her show.

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams and their son Kevin Jr.

“I want to shout-out to my husband. I’m still wearing my ring,” she said.

“Believe me you, when you’ve been with somebody for 28 years, married for 25 years … we know each other. He’s my best friend, he’s my lover. … I know what you’ve been seeing .. but honey, let me show you who I fell in love with and who he fell in love with.”

A decades-old photo of the couple popped onto the screen, and the crowd went wild.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband and anyone who’s been married … you know.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.