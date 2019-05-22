Wendy Williams and estranged husband Kevin Hunter aren’t the only ones fighting amid their ongoing divorce.

Hunter and his son with Williams, Kevin Jr., got into a physical altercation on Wednesday that resulted in the cops being called, reports TMZ.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally,” Hunter said in a statement to TMZ. “Things are not always how they appear.”

According to the outlet, Williams dropped the 18-year-old off at her house, not knowing Hunter was there. Though she planned to return shortly, Kevin Jr. and Hunter reportedly ended up making a quick trip to a nearby store in the meantime.

RELATED: Wendy Williams’ Husband Kevin Hunter Requests Child and Spousal Support Amid Divorce: Report

Image zoom Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

While standing in the parking lot of the store, the two reportedly got into a verbal altercation about his divorce from Williams. Hunter claimed Williams was attempting to “brainwash” their son, reports TMZ.

The fight quickly escalated, with Hunter reportedly putting his son in a headlock. Kevin Jr. reportedly fought back by punching his father in the face.

A source with knowledge of the incident tells PEOPLE that that Hunter was trying to calm his son down and keep the situation from escalating by placing him in the headlock.

Though Hunter told TMZ he does not plan to press charges against his son, police told the outlet they were investigating “an incident” between the pair.

PEOPLE is out to reps for Williams and Hunter.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Is Dissolving Her Foundation for Addicts with Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April. Their separation came amid the news that he had allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Hunter broke his silence on the split in a statement to PEOPLE, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

According to a source, they’ve “had zero contact” since then, and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

Williams has also cut ties with Hunter professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.