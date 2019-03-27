Wendy Williams Hosts Her Show After Reportedly Being Hospitalized for Drinking

It was business as usual for Wendy Williams on Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

Two days after she was reportedly hospitalized, Williams was on set to host her popular daytime talk show.

Williams appeared to be in good spirits during the live broadcast and made no mention of the reported health scare. She stuck to the show’s regular format, sitting down with Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera to discuss their recent vow renewal ceremony and relationship ups and downs.

Williams, 54, was found drunk after checking herself out of the sober living house on Monday and was taken to a hospital to sober up, according to the Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that at the hospital, Williams was given a banana bag, which is a bag of IV fluids used as a treatment for vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use.

The bag often contains thiamine, folic acid, magnesium and sulfate.

A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last week, Williams revealed on-air that she had quietly been focusing on her sobriety.

“I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

She added that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment.

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

On Friday, Hunter gave an update on his wife, telling Entertainment Tonight that Williams is “doing well.”

“We’re doing well as a family,” Hunter, 46, said in the interview. “We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves.”

Williams had been absent from her eponymous daytime talk program from January until March 4, attributing the hiatus to a fractured shoulder and her battle with a Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.