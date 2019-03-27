Wendy Williams Found Drunk and Rushed to Hospital After Checking Out of Sober Living House: Report

Wendy Williams’ health has taken a downward turn.

One week after revealing to fans that she had been staying in a sober living house, the Wendy Williams Show host has reportedly been hospitalized.

Williams, 54, was found drunk after checking herself out of the sober living house on Monday and was taken to a hospital to sober up, according to Daily Mail.

The outlet reports that at the hospital, Williams was given a banana bag, which is a bag of IV fluids used as a treatment for vitamin and electrolyte deficiencies in patients with chronic alcohol use.

The bag often contains thiamine, folic acid, magnesium and sulfate.

A representative for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Despite this, nothing appeared to be amiss when Williams appeared in her talk show Wednesday with special guest Jemele Hill.

Last week, Williams revealed on-air that she had quietly been focusing on her sobriety.

“I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show. “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.”

She added that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment.

“Only Kevin knows about this. Not my parents, nobody. Nobody knew because I look so glamorous out here,” she said. “I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in the tri-state with a bunch of smelly boys who have become my family.”

At the facility, it’s “doors locked by 10 p.m. lights out by 10 p.m., so I go to my room and stare at the ceiling and fall asleep to come here and see you,” she continued. “So that is my truth.”

On Friday, Hunter gave an update on his wife, telling Entertainment Tonight that Williams is “doing well.”

“We’re doing well as a family,” Hunter, 46, said in the interview. “We are moving forward with working on her sobriety and doing the work to help others, not just ourselves.”

Though Hunter was quick to share that Williams is taking the necessary steps to heal, he admitted it’s not an overnight thing.

“It is a family process,” Hunter told Entertainment Tonight. “Anybody that has to deal with this knows this [is] a family process… and we are dealing with it and moving forward.”

Williams had been absent from her eponymous daytime talk program from January until March 4, attributing the hiatus to a fractured shoulder and her battle with a Grave’s disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid.

The daytime diva’s Hunter Foundation recently partnered with T.R.U.S.T., an organization dedicated to building a bridge from treatment to long-term recovery, to launch a national resource hotline.

She has always been open about her drug use, telling PEOPLE that she was addicted to cocaine for about a decade early on in her career. (She made a name for herself on New York and Philadelphia radio, paving the way for TV stardom when The Wendy Williams Show premiered in 2008.)

“Drugs were a demon I had to overcome,” she explained in 2014.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.