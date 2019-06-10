Wendy Williams Holds Hands with 'Very Sexy' Mystery Man amid Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Does Wendy Williams have a new love interest in her life?

On Monday, the daytime television host, 54, posted a photo of herself hanging out by a pool, holding hands with a mystery man, whose face was not visible in the shot.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!” she wrote.

Williams labeled her companion a “very sexy man” in a hashtag, adding in another that she’s “old enough to be your mother.”

The mystery guy also appeared to be riding with Williams in a car on Sunday in a video posted on TMZ, showing the host emotionally discussing her family drama.

Although it’s unclear who Williams is holding hands with in the picture, many fans believe the mystery man to be DJ Boof, the house DJ for The Wendy Williams Show.

In addition to attending Hot 97’s Summer Jam in New York last week, where the DJ was performing, Williams previously joked about having a “double date” with Boof and Breakfast Club radio host Charlamagne tha God following her split from Kevin Hunter. However, the DJ immediately shut down the relationship rumors.

Responding to a comment on his latest Instagram post on Monday, he replied to a fan who asked him if he was “dating Wendy,” succinctly writing, “no.”

In another post on his Instagram Stories, he added, “Try again!! Not my hand!!!” adding numerous crying with laughter emojis.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter, her husband and longtime manager, in April, shortly after he allegedly fathered a child with his mistress — and following her announcement that she’d been living in a sober house to cope with her past addiction to cocaine.

Since their split, the star has been open about her dating life on her talk show, sharing that she’d been “rediscovering my love of men.”

“I am working on my divorce pleasantly,” she said on the May 14 episode of The Wendy Williams Show. “I am a single woman, running around New York. I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”