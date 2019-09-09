Has Wendy Williams Met Her Ex's Mistress or Their Baby? 'I Don't Know These People,' She Says

Wendy Williams is spilling the tea on her split from Kevin Hunter.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, the talk show host played a revealing round of “Plead the Fifth.” Andy Cohen kicked off the game with a question about Williams’ divorce, which unfolded earlier this year after Hunter fathered a child with his mistress.

“How would you describe your relationship with the other woman and are you behind the Ferrari repo?” he asked, referencing tabloid reports that Williams had a Ferrari Hunter allegedly bought his mistress repossessed.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Williams responded.

“There was a Ferrari that was repossessed,” Cohen said.

“I saw it,” Williams said with a sly smile.

When pressed by Cohen to describe her relationship with the mistress Williams said, “I don’t know these people. I don’t know the baby, I don’t know the woman.”

“I don’t know who Kevin became, I don’t know who I am!” she exclaimed. “Get out of here, Andy.”

On WWHL, Cohen also asked Williams whether she’s still dating the doctor she mentioned on her own talk show in July. Williams played coy, revealing only, “I see many men.” She did, however, confirm that she has kept in touch with Hunter, not just for the sake of their 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., but because of their history together.

“We have to be. For 25 years!” she said. “I mean, he messed up, but you know, hey. Life moves on.”

And as she focuses on her new life, Williams is happy with her personal growth.

“I really like the new me. I don’t know who I’ve become, but I like her,” she said. “She’s smart, she’s strong, she makes good choices and she’s here for season 11. I like me!”

Williams, 55, filed for divorce from Hunter in April after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Hunter broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine published last month, Williams publicly confirmed for the first time that Hunter’s affair and child motivated her to walk away from her marriage.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

