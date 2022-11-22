Wendy Williams Gets Emotional over Fans' Support and Says She 'Can't Wait to Fall in Love'

Williams' appearance at WBLS's Circle of Sisters event comes one month after she was released from a wellness facility

Published on November 22, 2022 03:59 PM
Wendy Williams New York Women in Film and Television's 40th Annual Muse Awards
Photo: Evan Falk/Shutterstock

Wendy Williams returned to the spotlight one month after she was released from a wellness facility.

The television personality, 58, admitted that she "can't wait to fall in love" during an interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event at Resorts World in New York City on Monday.

Williams revealed that she doesn't "want to get married" but knows what she is looking for a new man.

"I want him to already have kids. I want him to be some place around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," she told host Jusnik. "Then, we'll be able to do things together like we want to all of the sudden fly from New York City, if want to fly to France to be there from two days to have food or whatever."

The former talk show host also got emotional when a fan praised her at the event — which is celebrating 20 years as "the original Black female empowerment expo," according to its website.

"I have tears of laughter but also sincere [tears]," Williams replied. "Just thank you all so much for being here today."

Williams' appearance comes one month after she was released from a wellness facility.

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," her publicist Shawn Zanotti told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

"Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers," Williams added in a statement. "I am back and better than ever."

Williams' time off was first announced in September in a release that said she would be taking steps to get her health on track.

"She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast," the release stated. "Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time."

Earlier this year, Williams' ongoing health concerns kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest-host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri that would take over Williams' program's time slot.

Williams' own show concluded in June after more than a decade on air.

