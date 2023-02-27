Wendy Williams Is 'Formerly Retired,' Says 'I Want to Be on TV' 4 Months After Taking a Health Break

Wendy Williams is focused on living her best life four months after she was released from a wellness facility.

Shortly after Williams was spotted out in New York City preparing for an upcoming international trip, her publicist Shawn Zanotti tells PEOPLE that "Wendy is living a healthy, holistic lifestyle."

"[She] regularly attends the gym and is focused on her overall wellness at this time... travel is a part of her enjoyment," Zanotti shares.

Earlier this week, Williams, 58, was seen chatting with paparazzi as she stocked up on pet supplies at a Petco ahead of her travels.

"I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," the television personality said. "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back."

She continued, "And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired."

Wendy Williams in Petco. T.JACKSON/BACKGRID

Williams' NYC outing comes three months after she returned to the spotlight for the first time since being released from a wellness facility.

The former talk show host admitted that she "can't wait to fall in love" during a November interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event at Resorts World in New York City. She also revealed that she doesn't "want to get married" but knows what she is looking for in a new man.

"I want him to already have kids. I want him to be someplace around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," she told host Jusnik. "Then, we'll be able to do things together like we want to all of the sudden fly from New York City, if want to fly to France to be there from two days to have food or whatever."

Williams was released from a wellness facility in October, just one month after it was announced that she was entering to get her health back on track.

"We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," Zanotti told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects."

"Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers," Williams added in a statement. "I am back and better than ever."

RELATED VIDEO: Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility Due to 'Overall Health Issues'

Williams' ongoing health concerns kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest-host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri that would take over Williams' program's time slot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

In June, Williams' own show concluded after more than a decade on air.