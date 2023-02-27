Entertainment TV Wendy Williams Is 'Formerly Retired,' Says 'I Want to Be on TV' 4 Months After Taking a Health Break Williams' rep Shawn Zanotti tells PEOPLE that the television personality "is focused on her overall wellness" after she was seen shopping at an N.Y.C. Petco ahead of international travels By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Stephanie Wenger Stephanie Wenger Instagram Twitter Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 27, 2023 09:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Evan Falk/Shutterstock Wendy Williams is focused on living her best life four months after she was released from a wellness facility. Shortly after Williams was spotted out in New York City preparing for an upcoming international trip, her publicist Shawn Zanotti tells PEOPLE that "Wendy is living a healthy, holistic lifestyle." "[She] regularly attends the gym and is focused on her overall wellness at this time... travel is a part of her enjoyment," Zanotti shares. Earlier this week, Williams, 58, was seen chatting with paparazzi as she stocked up on pet supplies at a Petco ahead of her travels. "I'm shopping for kitty litter because I have a wax museum in Paris and one in California," the television personality said. "I'm going for a week in Paris and then three weeks in California and then immediately fly back." She continued, "And then I want to be on TV, stuff like Seth Meyers, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, The View, stuff like that. I am formerly retired." Wendy Williams in Petco. T.JACKSON/BACKGRID Wendy Williams Gets Emotional over Fans' Support and Says She 'Can't Wait to Fall in Love' Williams' NYC outing comes three months after she returned to the spotlight for the first time since being released from a wellness facility. The former talk show host admitted that she "can't wait to fall in love" during a November interview at WBLS 107.5 FM's Circle of Sisters event at Resorts World in New York City. She also revealed that she doesn't "want to get married" but knows what she is looking for in a new man. "I want him to already have kids. I want him to be someplace around my age, maybe 10 years younger than me, maybe 15 years older than me, you know what I mean," she told host Jusnik. "Then, we'll be able to do things together like we want to all of the sudden fly from New York City, if want to fly to France to be there from two days to have food or whatever." Wendy Williams Is 'Home and Healing' After Release from Wellness Facility Williams was released from a wellness facility in October, just one month after it was announced that she was entering to get her health back on track. "We are happy to report that Wendy Williams is home and healing after being in a wellness facility since August," Zanotti told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects." "Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers," Williams added in a statement. "I am back and better than ever." RELATED VIDEO: Wendy Williams Enters Wellness Facility Due to 'Overall Health Issues' Williams' ongoing health concerns kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest-host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer. Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was later announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri that would take over Williams' program's time slot. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories. In June, Williams' own show concluded after more than a decade on air.