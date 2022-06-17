Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, explained why he's "not happy" with how The Wendy Williams Show ended after 13 seasons

Wendy Williams' Ex Says 'It's a Travesty' for Talk Show to Not Include Host in Series Finale

Kevin Hunter is not happy with how things played out for his ex-wife, Wendy Williams.

Before The Wendy Williams Show aired its final episode on Friday, Hunter expressed his disdain for its production company, Debmar-Mercury, choosing to conclude the series without Williams, 57, present.

"I feel like it is a travesty on the part of Debmar-Mercury to have such an unceremonious departure without Wendy being involved," he told Entertainment Tonight.

"It is the first time in the history of talk shows for this to be done, especially for a show that has been on for more than 10 years," he added. "There is absolutely no reason why a bigger celebration that involved Wendy couldn't happen."

wendy williams Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Williams stepped away from her talk show last October amid health issues. She was eventually replaced by guest host Sherri Shepherd, who will now debut her own show, Sherri, this fall in The Wendy Williams Show timeslot.

Williams previously revealed her plans to return to host the series. But the network pulled the plug on renewing the show for additional seasons, ending it after 13 seasons.

With this in mind, Hunter feels Williams' hard work is going underappreciated.

"I know the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the show such a success," he told ET. "I am not happy with the way the show is going out on a personal level and I am truly sorry that the show's fans have to see it go down the way that it is."

This isn't the first time Hunter spoke out against the production company. Hunter sued Debmar-Mercury in March, alleging wrongful termination from the show after his divorce from Williams.

"The termination of Plaintiff was based strictly upon Plaintiff's marital status and his impending divorce to the Show's host, ignoring all of the contributions that Plaintiff made to make the Show a success," the filing, obtained by PEOPLE, stated.

Debmar-Mercury has not commented publicly on the lawsuit. PEOPLE has reached out to the production company for comment.

Williams and Hunter had been married for more than two decades. After calling it quits in April 2019, the former couple — who share son Kevin Jr. — were officially divorced by January 2020.