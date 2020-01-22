Wendy Williams Finalizes Divorce from Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter: Reports

Wendy Williams and Kevin Hunter are reportedly officially divorced.

Williams 55, and Hunter, 46, are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to court documents obtained by Page Six. The outlet reports that Hunter will sign over his shares of Wendy Williams productions to her and that she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses. TMZ also confirmed the divorce is finalized and reports that Williams will keep their home in Florida, while Hunter will receive the proceeds from another recently sold home in New Jersey.

The exes were married for over two decades before the Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce in April 2019. They share son Kevin Jr., 19.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Last summer Williams confirmed that she decided to divorce Hunter once she believed that he’d impregnated a woman with whom he was having an affair. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.” (Williams, who has struggled with a cocaine addiction in the past, spent some time living in a sober house last year.)

The TV host has already cut all ties with her ex professionally. He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Williams publicly said that Hunter’s affair and child motivated her to walk away from her marriage in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine published in August.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Last summer, the TV personality opened up about her ongoing divorce during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning, revealing they didn’t have a prenuptial agreement.

“I didn’t think it would end, first of all, and second of all, that is not sexy to introduce paperwork when you are in love with somebody,” she explained.