Wendy Williams' Husband Kevin Hunter Requests Child and Spousal Support Amid Divorce: Report

Wendy Williams divorce is going to cost her — that is, if her ex Kevin Hunter gets his way.

Hunter filed his response to Williams’ divorce petition on Monday, requesting that the talk show host pay him both spousal and child support, reports TMZ.

Williams and Hunter share 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr.

According to the outlet, Hunter also wants Williams to be responsible for paying their son’s college tuition.

A rep for Williams did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Last month, Williams, 54, filed for divorce from Hunter after 21 years of marriage. The divorce came amid the news that Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Hunter broke his silence on the split in a statement to PEOPLE, addressing the cheating scandal and admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

A source previously told PEOPLE Hunter “realizes he really messed up.”

“He’s taken a very somber position and is just trying to focus on what’s next,” the source said. “Initially when he and Wendy decided to split they had agreed that he could stay on as her manager. Then she saw new pictures of him out with the mistress again and she cut him completely off, shut down accounts, everything.”

According to the source, they’ve “had zero contact” since then, and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

Williams has also cut ties with Hunter professionally as he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

A spokesperson for the show told PEOPLE that they are not hiring an EP to replace him: “David Perler, who has served as showrunner for the past nine years, and Wendy will remain as our sole executive producers.”