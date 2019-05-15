Wendy Williams Is Dissolving Her Foundation for Addicts with Estranged Husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams is dissolving The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization she founded in 2014 with her now-estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The foundation is dedicated to providing resources for drug education, prevention and rehabilitation programs and works to support people as they transition from addiction to recovery.

Williams, 54, announced the news on Wednesday’s episode of her talk show with an official statement, noting that she “remains committed to helping others in the struggles of life.” She said she would be dedicating herself to “other foundations.”

The talk show host, who was living in a sober house up until recently, has been increasingly open about her own struggles with substance abuse, including a cocaine addiction in the past.

In March, she announced that The Hunter Foundation had partnered with T.R.U.S.T., an organization dedicated to building a bridge from treatment to long-term recovery, to launch a national resource hotline.

It is unclear what will happen to the hotline. PEOPLE has reached out to T.R.U.S.T. and The Hunter Foundation for comment.

Williams’ decision to dissolve the foundation comes a month after she filed for divorce from Hunter after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE last month, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

A source recently told PEOPLE the exes have “had zero contact” since the split and Williams “has nothing to say to him.”

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the host opened up about the next stage of her life, telling the audience she’s “working on my divorce pleasantly.”

“I am a single woman, running around New York,” she said. “I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”

She also updated fans on her and Hunter’s 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

“He’s away in college, and he’s home from college break,” she said. “He sees me, he sees his dad.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays (check local listings).