Wendy Williams Disses Lamar Odom's New Show with Fiancée Sabrina Parr: 'Nobody Cares'

Wendy Williams may not be taping her show in the studio, but she’s still delivering scorching Hot Topics segments.

Williams launched Wendy @ Home this week amid the coronavirus pandemic, a shorter version of her talk show that she films inside her house.

On Tuesday’s episode, she took aim at Lamar Odom, who recently announced that his new show with fiancée Sabrina Parr will premiere this spring on the For Us by Us streaming platform, otherwise known as FUBU.

“All right, so, Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr, they are documenting their relationship on FUBU,” Williams said. “Now, I don’t know what that is. … And Lamar and Sabrina, nobody cares about y’all’s relationship.”

“Sabrina is a life coach, but she’s got a whole bunch of arrest pictures at the police precinct,” Williams alleged.

It appears that only one mugshot of Parr, however, can be found online, stemming from her reported arrest for assault in 2015. Parr addressed the incident last year on Instagram, saying she was “in a very crazy marriage” but that she and her ex got “divorced and moved on.”

Continuing, Williams brought up Odom’s sex addiction, which the former NBA star opened up about in his memoir last year, before cutting herself off.

“Lamar says he’s a sex addict and they say they don’t want to have sex until they get married,” Williams said. “Lamar has two kids here in New York, grown. I don’t know what kind of time he spends with these kids. You know what, I feel dirty doing the story.”

Odom and Parr have not publicly addressed Williams’ remarks.

The couple teased their new show with a video on Instagram last week, encouraging fans to tune in to see their “true love.”

“What’s up people, I hope this video finds you all in good health and corona-free,” said Odom, 40. “I’m just chilling right here with my soon-to-be wife and we just wanted to bring you all in. We’re going to shoot our own reality show.”

“There’s been a lot of questions online and we really haven’t answered anything because y’all are about to see, as soon as the reality show drops in a couple of weeks, you’ll really see our true love,” Parr said. “We’re both imperfect people, but the point is we love each other and we’re fighting really hard for this relationship and we’re still here.”

“Come live with us,” Odom added. “Come holler at us, come support this black love.”

In her Instagram caption, Parr promised the show would deliver the “truth” about their relationship.

“For everyone asking me ‘where’s @lamarodom,’ ‘are we still together,’ calling me names, making accusations about who I am and what I stand for… you will soon know the TRUTH!” she wrote. “The Lamar and Sabrina reality series will be out officially in a few weeks! Make sure you stay tuned for the release date! It will be all digital and you can watch from anywhere anytime! Exclusively on @forusbyusnetwork and @hotnewhiphop !!!! Go follow them NOW!!!”

Odom, who was previously married to Khloé Kardashian, made his relationship with Parr Instagram-official last summer, sharing a since-deleted photo of the personal trainer and life coach sitting on his lap.

“What we have is much more than they can see…” he captioned the shot.

They announced their engagement in November on Instagram.

“Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” Odom wrote. “She the ONE!!!!!”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Kardashian, 35, just wants the best for her ex.

“She still has a soft spot for him, and will always be a friend to him,” the source said. “They were never going to get back together, but she always wanted him to find happiness and is glad for him that he’s moving on.”