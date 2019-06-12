Wendy Williams Steps Out for Dinner in N.Y.C with New Man amid Divorce from Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams‘ budding romance is showing no signs of slowing down.

On Tuesday, the star was spotted grabbing dinner at Nobu in New York City with Marc Tomblin, the 27-year-old convicted felon she’s been spending time with for the past week. Williams, 54, wore a ruffled pink coat for the date, which came after a day of shopping. Tomblin kept his look low-key in a hoodie and sunglasses.

Image zoom Elder Ordonez / Splash

Williams first teased the coupling on Monday, posting a photo of herself lounging by a pool, holding hands with Tomblin, whose face was not visible in the shot.

“Last night was the most beautiful sunset in Sherman Oaks with special people. Thank you, California! You’ve won me over! I’ll be back for the Hip Hop Festival in August!” she wrote.

Williams labeled her companion a “very sexy man” in a hashtag, adding in another that she’s “old enough to be your mother.”

Bossip first identified the man as Tomblin, who is a financial investor and blogger, according to his LinkedIn. The North Carolina native was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering in 2013, according to court documents obtained by Bossip. He committed the crimes within days of each other.

He later served fifteen months for the two convictions and was released in 2014, Bossip reported.

Tomblin’s run-in with the law comes as no surprise to Williams, who told TMZ on Tuesday she was already privy to his past.

“I am a 54-year-old grown a— woman,” she said. “I know what I’m doing.”

She said the two were simply enjoying each other’s company, noting that after what she has been through, she thinks she deserves to have a little fun.

“Look, my husband had a full baby with a woman he was involved with for 15 years … where I was cooped up only to be a show pony,” she said. “Now, I’m living my life.”

Williams filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter in April after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE last month, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

RELATED: Wendy Williams Thinks Husband Kevin Hunter’s Alleged Affair Went on for 15 Years, Source Says

Image zoom John Lamparski/WireImage

On The Wendy Williams Show last month, the host opened up about the next stage of her life, telling the audience she’s “working on my divorce pleasantly.”

“I am a single woman, running around New York,” she said. “I go out a lot, I’m a good time girl, I like to have fun.”

“I don’t have a boyfriend, but I must admit I am rediscovering my love of men,” she added. “I do date and I date pretty often.”

She also updated fans on her and Hunter’s 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr.

“He’s away in college, and he’s home from college break,” she said. “He sees me, he sees his dad.”