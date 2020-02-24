Wendy Williams Denies Having a New Boyfriend: 'I Was with My Friend'

Wendy Williams is putting the latest rumors about her to rest.

After the daytime talk show host was spotted out with William Selby for a dinner date in New York City on Friday night, she is denying that the two are a romantic item.

“I had an interesting weekend,” Williams, 55, said on The Wendy Williams Show Monday. “It was all innocent to me but apparently it caused waves everywhere else. All I’m doing is being Wendy. So I met this young man that I really like. Not in that way, I was setting you up with dramatic effect, he’s this rapper from Philly.”

“His name is Black Papi. He’s 27,” she said. “Now, I went to a studio session because he’s working on his album and he’s working on it in N.Y. Now, I don’t know Black Papi but I was going along for a ride on Friday night. So Black Papi, 27, he’s from from Philly. He got his mom on the FaceTime. His mom and I are the same age. She and I are talking like we’re two homegirls. … I told Papi, ‘Look, your weight is not quite up for the Wendy Show. But one day …’ “

“I was only at the studio for 35 minutes,” Williams continued. “I was with my friend, who is also my jeweler, Will. But and whatever, here is the big [scoop]. Will is my friend, he happens to be a jeweler. I’m one of his probably low-paying clients. I’m not buying jewelry all the time.”

The mother of one said that Selby “fixes stuff, shines stuff, he’s made a couple of pieces for me” — and that she likes him “a whole lot.”

“Will is involved with his family, he’s got a whole ‘nother life,” she said. “No, we did not plan to dress alike. A lot of you all said we looked like a couple. No, we’re not a couple. I got on a beige negligee and threw on that [coat]. It was cold out. And then we get in the studio and I put it on my ‘gram.”

“Yeah, we’re huddled like this in the studio because it’s freezing in there,” she added. “It’s like five degrees, it’s colder in there than it is in here. The studio is only about the size of my chair, you know. Papi’s in the other room, rapping. I’m sitting there huddled. Belly full from meatballs and all kinds of stuff we ate earlier. And next thing you know there’s accusations being thrown.”

At the end of her lengthy monologue, Williams insisted that Selby is just her “friend.”

“We are not a couple and I do not have a boyfriend,” she claimed. “That’s it. If I did, I wouldn’t have been out with Will.”

Selby — a New York City-based jeweler who has worked with celebrity clients including Drake, 50 Cent and Rick Ross — has previously posted about Williams multiple times on Instagram, including for Valentine’s Day this month.

The jeweler shared a clip from The Wendy Williams Show in which Williams says a mystery man gave her a diamond heart-shaped necklace for the holiday.

“V-Day Special for the incomparable @wendyshow,” Selby captioned the clip.

Williams and ex-husband Kevin Hunter were married for over two decades before she filed for divorce in April 2019. They share 19-year-old son Kevin Jr.

In January, the pair reportedly officially divorced. The exes are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to court documents obtained by Page Six, which also reported that Hunter will sign over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to her and that she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses.