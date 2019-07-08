Wendy Williams Is Dating a Doctor After Being Linked to Convicted Felon: 'I'm Crazy About' Him

Wendy Williams is back.

On Monday, Williams, 54, returned to host The Wendy Williams Show after a five-week hiatus and wasted no time diving into the Hot Topic of the day: herself. Or more specifically, her dating life in the wake of her split from estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

“Well, I’m not on the market anymore,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m doing! I’m not in love, but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

“All right, listen. It’s not who you think. Mother doesn’t deal with children,” she continued, seemingly referencing her recent fling with a 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin. “But it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages. If you’re 27, like my new friend Marc — okay, relax. So here’s the deal. The paparazzi are chasing. [Marc is] from L.A. He came to New York, he had never been to New York before. And I am a hand-holder. If we go out, I am holding your hand. I went out last night for dinner with my executive producer David Perler and I held his hand.”

Image zoom Marc Tomblin and Wendy Williams Elder Ordonez / Splash

“You all think I’m messing around with a 27-year-old — 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, do find me very attractive. I get it,” she added. “But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s, too. And he’s got to work.”

With that, Williams gave a sly smile before letting a few details on her mystery man slip.

“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she hinted as the audience began cheering wildly. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and she dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Image zoom Kevin Hunter and Wendy Williams John Lamparski/WireImage

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE in April, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

On Monday, Williams mostly avoided discussing her divorce, though she did slam a recent Globe tabloid cover about the split.

“When I saw this, I almost passed out,” she said. “I bought all of them at the airport … and walked on about my business. My family is doing fine. I am doing fine.”

A source recently told PEOPLE that Williams has “actually been in really good spirits” since the split and has been throwing herself into her work.

“She’s taking over her empire,” the source said. “She was kept out of the loop a lot. Wendy’s an executive producer on the show as well, but she’s the talent. Kevin was the one doing a lot of the behind-the-scenes stuff and being a go-between for her and the show.”

“It wasn’t like people kept her in the dark on purpose, she just never asked,” added the source.