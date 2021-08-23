Wendy Williams Cuddles Up with Her 'Boyfriend' on Instagram

Wendy Williams hinted she's in a new relationship after posting a photo with her "boyfriend" over the weekend

Wendy Williams is seeing someone special.

The talk show host, 57, revealed she is in a new relationship over the weekend, sharing a photo with a mystery man whom she referred to as her "boyfriend" Instagram Saturday. In the photo, Williams leaned into her man's arm and smiled as the two appeared to ride in a car together.

"My son's 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend," Wiliams wrote.

Fans and followers quickly flooded the post with congratulatory comments about the budding relationship.

And The Real World's Devyn Simone added, "You deserve all the happiness in the world 🙌🏽 🙌🏽 🙌🏽."

Williams' relationship reveal comes after she was linked to Mike Esterman earlier this year. The two sparked dating rumors after he appeared on The Wendy Williams Show game "Date Wendy" in February, and they were later spotted leaving New York's CORE Club together in March.

Esterman told Access Daily later that month he was open to a second date, saying he had "a great time" with Williams and felt "a spark" with the TV host.

"I want to go back to New York, I'd love to get to know her more," he said at the time. "I want to do that. She's just funny."

While Williams later told the audience of her namesake show, "I really, really like Mike," the two went their separate ways in May — although Williams insisted she and Esterman were never officially dating.

"The headline is that Mike and I have broken up. Well, I didn't know that Mike and I were together," she said during her show. "Mike is in Maryland. Mike works a job, he's a contractor/social influencer, or whatever he has going on. Whatever he does. Mike, he's a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other."

Williams was previously married to Kevin Hunter, with whom she shares son Kevin Hunter Jr., 21. Williams and Hunter wed in 1997 and divorced in 2019 after over 20 years of marriage.

The longtime talk show host previously opened up about dating after divorce during a January 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Williams told Fallon, 46, "I don't have a type when I date."

"You know what's interesting? When you get grown you realize that within five minutes, even the worst guy, you know, visually or size-wise or whatever, if he's got game, I'm in," she shared. "As long as he can pay his own bills, because those days are over."

Williams added that she wasn't "desperate" for a new relationship, but told Fallon that when she finds the right match, she plans to have a "good ole one-page prenup."