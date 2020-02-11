Wendy Williams Criticizes Amber Rose's Face Tattoo: 'Why Would You Ruin Your Forehead?'

Wendy Williams is not a fan of Amber Rose‘s new look.

On Tuesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the 55-year-old host questioned Rose’s decision to get face tattoos of the names of her sons Sebastian Taylor, 7 this month, and Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, 3 months.

“Amber you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead?” Williams said as the audience gasped.

“Her 3-month-old’s name is Slash, and her 7-year-old’s name is Bash, and I don’t care how much you love your kids, but are you doing this up here?” Williams continued as she pointed to her forehead.

The mother of one then joked that that Rose, 36, can, “get one of those Anna Winter wigs and cover that real quick,” which earned applause and laughter from the audience.

“I just don’t understand why she would do that,” Williams went on. “Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face. Amber, you know I love you, and that’s it. That’s it.”

Rose debuted her new ink last week in a YouTube video for CoolKicks, a Los Angeles store that sells new and used sneakers. Slash’s father, music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, also appeared in the video.

The tattoos, which read “Slash” and “Bash” – a nickname for her son Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — can be seen throughout the 25-minute video. Both tattoos were written in cursive letters right below her hairline.

Rose has yet to show off her new ink on social media.

After the model welcomed her youngest son in October, Edwards, the vice president of A&R for Def Jam Recordings, shared a a sweet father-son Instagram photo with Slash.

“Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now ❤️ thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun [sic] in2 the world,” he wrote, adding, “I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar.”

Rose previously told PEOPLE that Sebastian’s unconditional affection has been known to bring tears to her eyes.

“I literally almost shed a tear every single time when he hugs me really tightand he says, ‘Oh, Mommy, I love you so much,’ ” she said of her son in 2016. “I want him to do any and every thing that makes him smile and be happy forever.”