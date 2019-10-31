Wendy Williams Wears a Circus Ringmaster Costume for Halloween — with a Whip!

Wendy Williams turned her talk show into the circus for Halloween — and she’s the ringmaster!

On Thursday, Williams, 55, kicked off her show to celebrate the spooky holiday dressed as a circus ringleader. She opted for a sparkling red jacket, white top, black shorts, stockings, and, last but not least, a fierce black whip.

Plus, Williams’ staff got in on the theme. The crew members rocked several circus costumes, such as a clown, popcorn vendor, mime, bearded lady and a super tall man on stilts.

“So I am the ringmaster to a circus called The Wendy Show for 11 years,” Williams said at the top of her show as she sat in her purple chair. “My brilliant showrunner David Perler actually came up with this outfit. David, you were spot on. And then Willie and Chanel in wardrobe, they put it all together.”

“I had some thigh-high boots to wear with it, but because of the lymphedema my feet were squeezing, so I found this pair of Anna Wintour Jordans and I put them on,” she added.

Williams revealed in July that she was diagnosed with the chronic condition, which causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone’s lymphatic system is compromised — such as when lymph nodes are damaged or removed, which can cause a blockage that creates the swelling, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The talk-show host recently earned her star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, where she was joined by her 19-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. During her speech, Williams addressed her tumultuous year after splitting from her ex-husband Kevin Hunter in April.

“The elephant in the room is that I’ve been having a very, very tough year. But slowly but surely, I’m climbing out of the pit,” she told the crowd. “And this is one of those monumental days, that, you say, ‘if you don’t believe in yourself, who’s going to believe in you?’ “

“Sometimes life is a very, very lonely path,” she continued. “You just have to make some hard decisions.”

At the end of August, Williams confirmed that she decided to divorce Hunter, her husband of 21 years, once she learned that he’d impregnated a woman with whom he was having an affair.

Williams also told PEOPLE at the event that it is “twice as tough” as a woman to move up in the entertainment business like she has done.

“I will recognize when it’s time to give up, but I’ve only been unemployed for two weeks out of 30-something years,” she said. “I’m not one to give up.”

“I like to have fun,” she added. “And 11 years later I still like to have fun. And when I don’t like to have fun, you’ll see those double doors open. I’m still having fun doing this.”