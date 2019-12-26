Wendy Williams Celebrates Christmas in Miami with Family: 'Room Service Is Looking Good'

Wendy Williams is full of holiday cheer after a trying year.

The daytime diva celebrated Christmas under the sun, flying to Miami to be with her extended family — just as she celebrated Thanksgiving last month.

“Happy holidays, Miami! Beautiful people!” she captioned a selfie in a convertible.

Later, she posted a photo of herself consulting the room service menu in front of a Christmas tree.

“Ooh in my @whoopigoldberg sweater with family,” she wrote. “Room service is looking good to all of us! Merry Christmas!”

The new year will mark a fresh start for Williams, 55, who announced in March that she’d been living in a sober house due to her past struggle with cocaine — and filed for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter a month later because he fathered a child with his mistress.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Claims Ex Kevin Hunter’s Had a ‘Double Life’ — ‘I Knew a Lot of Things for Years’

Image zoom John Lamparski/WireImage

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she told The New York Times Magazine in August. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Since then, Williams has been relishing the single life, moving from the couple’s home in New Jersey to New York City, where she’s partied with her celebrity friends. She’s also been dating again, teasing in July that she was seeing a doctor.

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

She’s remained close with her 19-year-old son, Kevin. Jr., who is in college.

“He’s always encouraged me to keep it going. And never asks me to pull back from anything that I say or that I wear or anything like that. He’s always been very encouraging,” she told PEOPLE at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in October. “So now, it’s just the two of us against the world.”