How Wendy Williams Celebrated Her First Christmas After Her Mother's Death

Wendy Williams confirmed earlier this month that her mother, Shirley Williams, had died "beautifully and peacefully" while surrounded by "love"

Wendy Williams had a bittersweet Christmas this year.

Although the Wendy Williams show host, 56, celebrated the holiday with her son, it was the first Christmas since the death of her mother, Shirley Williams.

"Merry Christmas to YOU! My son & I have been enjoying ourselves! Crepes for breakfast, lots of TV & laughter. Now it's time for veggie rice, Large scallops, falafel & vegan pizza!! Lots of snacks all day. My favorite part of US is our conversations. Life is never perfect but WE are grateful," Williams said on Instagram. "Can’t wait to be back with you all on Jan 4 and am counting down the days until my @lifetimetv doc and movie on Jan 30. #merrychristmas #familytime #photoshoot #myson #wendywilliams #lifetimetv #lifetimemovies."

Her small Dec. 25 gathering comes nearly three weeks after Wendy confirmed the heartbreaking news that Shirley had died. During the Dec. 7 episode of her talk show, Wendy said Shirley died "beautifully and peacefully" while surrounded by "love."

"My mom passed away many, many, many, many weeks ago," the star said. "You know how you lose track of the day and time? All I know was it was a long time ago. The five of us, my mom, dad, my siblings, the five of us — she will always be here."

She added her mother passed away "beautifully and peacefully and surrounded by love. She didn't suffer, not one bit."

Wendy, who shares son Kevin Jr. with ex-husband Kevin Hunter, reflected on her relationship with her mom, saying the two often acted like "teenage girls" together. "Gone is the best mother, the best girlfriend, that a girl could ever have," she said, holding back tears. "I feel fortunate that I had her in my life all of my 56 years."

Image zoom Wendy Williams | Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Wendy's mother would sometimes join the host on her daytime talk show and fans knew of the tight bond between mother and daughter.

In a 2010 appearance, Shirley spoke about when Wendy was born in 1964, calling her daughter "a ray of sunshine."

"In 1964, my family was full of stress and in a lot of darkness because my mother was diagnosed with colon cancer," Shirley said in the episode. "But then, a ray of sunshine came into our lives. Wendy was born in July. So what a wonderful blessing it was to us, that one was ready to be taken away in October, and one brought a ray of sunshine and hope and wonderful, bubbly personality into our lives."

In the wake of Shirley's death, Wendy took off some time from her show to be with her family.

"Next week, The Wendy Williams Show will air repeats to allow Wendy to travel and be with her family at this time," a spokesperson for the show announced on Dec. 11. "The show will return with original episodes on Monday, January 4th. Debmar-Mercury extends its deepest condolences to Wendy and her family."