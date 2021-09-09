Wendy Williams 'Undergoing Further Evaluations' Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues', Cancels Appearances

Season 13 of The Wendy Williams Show is slated to premiere on Sept. 20

Wendy Williams has canceled her upcoming public appearances due to "ongoing health issues."

The announcement was made on Thursday in a statement shared to her eponymous talk show's Instagram account.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show did not immediately respond to PEOPLE when reached for further comment.

Last May, the 57-year-old TV personality took time off from her talk show due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease. A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show told PEOPLE at the time that the star had been "dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease, which is causing fatigue."

Williams first went public with her diagnosis in February 2018, when she announced that she would be taking a brief hiatus after doctors prescribed her a "three weeks of vacation."

"What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we're not good, they're not good," she said on her show.

That March, Williams opened up to PEOPLE about the immune system disorder, explaining that she was diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism 19 years prior.

"I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," said Williams at the time.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago," she added.

Although Williams explained that her health situation "was pretty bad" before she took a hiatus from the show, she hadn't necessarily thought her symptoms had anything to do with her thyroid, adding that she thought her mood swings were being caused by her menopause.

"With the menopause, I wasn't pointing a finger to any particular thing. I was just feeling like 'All right, well I'm 53 and this is I guess how it's supposed to be,' " she said.

"Even in October when I passed out on Halloween, that particular day when the EMTs got there I had high blood pressure, which I never have high blood pressure," Williams continued, explaining that her blood pressure had never been high before.