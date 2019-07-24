Wendy Williams Fights Back Tears Discussing Kevin Hunter Divorce, Says She Won't Take Him Back

It’s been over three months since Wendy Williams split from her longtime husband Kevin Hunter — but it’s still a sore subject.

During a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Karen Hunter Show, Williams, 55, got emotional when asked if she’d legally changed her last name.

“No, my name is Wendy Hunter. That’s my son’s name. And you can’t take away — don’t make me cry. Next,” she said, choking up.

After taking a moment to collect herself, she insisted that despite the divorce, she’s “happy” and “healthy.”

“And I am at peace with the world and everyone around me,” she said. “The cops aren’t protecting me, so I learned how to run. You know what I’m saying? You don’t want to get splashed in the face.”

“I am going through a situation in my family,” she added, fighting back tears once again.

When host Karen Hunter seemingly started to ask about a possible reconciliation, Williams cut her off.

“No! Don’t ask,” she said. “Girl, no. Don’t ask. I know what you’re saying. But my family’s good and we’ll always be family.” (She shares 18-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. with her estranged husband.)

Williams filed for divorce in April after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally; he was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and she dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

Williams has since moved on and teased on The Wendy Williams Show earlier this month that she’s dating a doctor.

“Well, I’m not on the market anymore,” she said. “I don’t know how I’m doing! I’m not in love, but there’s somebody that I’m crazy about.”

“All right, listen. It’s not who you think. Mother doesn’t deal with children,” she continued, seemingly referencing being linked to a 27-year-old convicted felon named Marc Tomblin. “But it just so happens that I guess with my charm and wit I attract people of all ages.”

“You all think I’m messing around with a 27-year-old — 27-year-old boys, quite frankly, do find me very attractive. I get it,” she added. “But when it comes time for the comfort of a man, I need somebody in his 50s, too. And he’s got to work.”

With that, Williams gave a sly smile before letting a few details on her mystery man slip.

“It helps that he’s a doctor,” she hinted as the audience began cheering wildly. “I am not going to say one more word. You’re not going to blow this for me. But he’s been married, his kids are in their 20s. And yes, he’s black. I know you’re wondering.”