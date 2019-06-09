Wendy Williams Hangs Out with 'Little Sister' Blac Chyna After Spending Time with Kim Kardashian

Wendy Williams is keeping it neutral when it comes to matters of the Kardashian family.

The talk show host, 54, spent Saturday hanging out with her “little sister” Blac Chyna, just one day after spending time with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian West.

Williams shared a selfie to Instagram with Chyna, 31, who shares a 2-year-old daughter with Rob Kardashian and has spent the last few years locked in custody and legal battles with the family.

“What’s really good?? Being in LA celebrating pride with my little sister! How you doin?” Williams captioned the post. “I’m in Chy-town.”

The pair were later pictured on a stage during Los Angeles’ Pride event.

Chyna stopped by Williams’ talk show in May, where she opened up about plastic surgery and her love life.

“With relationships, sometimes things don’t work out,” she told Williams, before clarifying that she did not start dating Rob in order to get back at his sister Kylie Jenner for dating her ex, Tyga.

“It didn’t happen that way. Definitely didn’t happen that way,” she said.

The quality time with Chyna at Pride comes one day after Williams shared a pair of social media posts with Kardashian, 38, and Jenner, 63.

In a video with Kardashian, Williams asks her for help in perfecting a hair flip for the camera.

She also shared a selfie with Jenner that she captioned, “It’s Friday bitches!!”

Chyna and the Kardashian family have years of history, as she has a son with Tyga, and was engaged to Rob Kardashian from April 2016 to February 2017. Their daughter Dream was born in November 2016.

Things turned contentious after the couple split, with Rob and Kylie suing Chyna in 2017 for battery, assault and vandalism. She hit back with a lawsuit of her own a month later against Rob and his family, claiming Rob verbally and physically abused her, and that she suffered “significant damages” after he shared graphic and expletive-ridden content of her on social media.

In December, Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, announced that a “Los Angeles Superior Court judge has ruled that a jury will hear her allegations that [Kris] Jenner and her famous daughters unlawfully plotted to kill Season 2 of Rob & Chyna, causing Blac Chyna substantial financial losses” in a trial set for Feb. 3, 2020.

Despite the legal drama, the dust appears to have settled for the former couple, who agreed to joint custody in September 2017.

“I just feel like having a good relationship with the other parent and co-parenting is a healthy type of thing,” Chyna told Entertainment Tonight in May. “It’s something that a lot of people need to practice.”