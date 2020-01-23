Wendy Williams Avoids Discussing Divorce Agreement with Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter on Her Show

Wendy Williams is dealing with the end of her marriage in private.

Williams avoided talking about her personal life on Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, making no mention of Wednesday’s report that she has finalized her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter. Instead, the daytime host covered Pamela Anderson‘s surprise wedding, Jessica Simpson opening up about her addiction struggles exclusively to PEOPLE, the ongoing Harvey Weinstein trial and more.

Williams 55, and Hunter, 46, are each foregoing alimony and will sell their New Jersey home and share those proceeds, according to Page Six. Hunter will also reportedly sign over his shares of Wendy Williams Productions to her, and she will get their joint bank account, while he will keep his cars and separate businesses.

TMZ also reported that Williams will keep their home in Florida, while Hunter will receive the proceeds from another recently sold home in New Jersey.

The exes were married for over two decades before the Wendy Williams Show host filed for divorce in April 2019. They share son Kevin Jr., 19.

The split unfolded after Hunter allegedly fathered a child with his mistress. Last summer Williams confirmed that she decided to divorce Hunter once she believed that he’d impregnated a woman with whom he was having an affair. He broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

The TV host has already cut all ties with her ex professionally. He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Williams publicly said that Hunter’s affair and child motivated her to walk away from her marriage in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine published in August.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”