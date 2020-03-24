Wendy Williams Asks Dr. Oz About Whether It's Safe to Have Sex Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Image zoom Wendy Williams Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams says she’s abstaining from sex during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The talk show host shared an update with her fans on Monday, opening up about a segment from her appearance on Dr. Oz last week about her sex life that got cut from the episode due to a press conference about the coronavirus.

“When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, ‘Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?’ Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I’m not thinking about that,” she said Monday. “I don’t want anybody over here. I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?”

Williams, 55, said that the show’s host, Mehmet Oz, told her that abstinence could be a good idea.

“He ended up saying, ‘You know what? Hold out. It’ll be over soon,'” she said.

The New York City Department of Health has issued guidelines on the subject of sex during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department makes it clear that COVID-19 can spread “to people who are within about 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 when that person coughs or sneezes,” and that “the virus can spread through direct contact with their saliva or mucus.”

This means kissing is an easy way to spread the virus, and the health department recommends that individuals “avoid kissing anyone who is not part of your small circle of close contacts.”

The department suggested anyone who usually finds sex partners online to “consider taking a break from in-person dates.”

The department also said that “washing up before and after sex is more important than ever,” and recommends using condoms and skipping sex altogether if either person is not feeling well.

In her video posted on Monday, Williams also shared her concern that COVID-19 could be transferred by clothing.

“And then I asked him about, ‘Do clothes carry the [coronavirus]?’ I get in the elevator, I press with my elbow, I pull my sleeve down and press with the material,” she explained.

“Then, as far as clothing, he said, ‘Yes! The germs last for two hours.’ Two hours, darling do you realize when you get out of the subway or your Uber or whatever you’re doing outside, you come inside, you sit on your cloth couch with your clothing on — you’re transferring the stuff!” Williams said.

To keep clothing as clean and as safe as possible, the Centers for Disease Control recommends wearing disposable gloves when handling laundry that was used by a person who is sick.

The CDC also says that it’s important to try not to shake dirty laundry, as shaking the clothing could disperse the virus through the air.

“Launder items as appropriate in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions,” the CDC says. “If possible, launder items using the warmest appropriate water setting for the items and dry items completely. Dirty laundry from an ill person can be washed with other people’s items.”

It is also recommended to clean and disinfect laundry hampers and to use a disposable liner in hampers.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.