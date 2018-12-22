Wendy Williams Apologizes After She Slurred Her Words During an Interview Worrying Fans

Wendy Williams is apologizing after a “less than stellar” appearance on her daytime talk show.

A few days after the host, 54, revealed she had fractured her shoulder, Williams’ fans grew concerned when she began slurring her speech mid-interview on Thursday.

While speaking with hip-hop group, The Lox, something about Williams was noticeably off. Her eyes seemed wider than usual and the normally-chatty Williams often stumbled over her words and left awkwardly-long pauses during their conversation.

The out of character performance was enough to prompt concern amongst fans who worried she was about to suffer another health emergency like when she fainted on-air in October 2017 or something more serious.

“What’s wrong with @WendyWilliams today? She’s speaking very weird, slurring a lot words, and losing her train of thought,” asked someone on Twitter.

“ummm im truly concerned with Wendy today! She sounds like she’s having a stroke right now. Her words are slurring together! Please check on her!” added another person.

Late Thursday, Williams explained what happened on Instagram, saying that her slurring was due to painkillers for her shoulder injury. At this time, it is not clear what medication Williams has been taking and what caused her to slur her speech.

“To My Wendy Watchers, I sincerely apologize if you feel that today’s show was less than stellar,” she began the lengthy post. “I’m on your TV screens every day wanting to spread laughter, entertainment and cheer.”

“As I reported earlier in the week, I have a hairline fracture on my upper arm, which hurts like hell,” she continued. “I’ve never broken a bone or experienced a fracture in my life. In the key place where the fracture is, and trying to scurry around and do too much, I am now paying the price.”

“I’ve never taken a pain medication in my life (except when I got snatched over 20 years ago) until this week,” she said, referencing her decade-long battle with cocaine addiction that she eventually overcame in her 30’s.

“I did that to power through and try to deliver a great show for you, against the better judgment of the many people around me who genuinely care for my well-being,” she added. “I really do ride or die for my craft and give 200%.”

Williams then explained that her thyroid condition also played a role in her concerning performance on Thursday. The host, who has been living with hyperthyroidism, was also diagnosed with Graves’ disease in February.

“Needless to say, whatever today’s performance was with the legendary The Lox, who said such nice things, I have no regrets and I appreciate everyone’s genuine concern for my wellness and care,” she finished. “I promise you a better Wendy in 2019. I will get some much needed rest and healing over these next couple of weeks… Sorry again. I love you all.”

Williams has struggled with her health for quite a while.

In October 2017 during her Halloween episode, Williams — dressed as the Statue of Liberty — fainted on-air. The mother of one later explained that it was due to dehydration and becoming “overheated” in her costume.

Four months after she frighteningly collapsed, Williams learned that she had hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder related to the thyroid that causes high blood pressure and eye protrusions, all while she was also going through menopause.

The health problems pushed Williams to take her first-ever hiatus from her eponymous show.

“I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” she told PEOPLE in March. “I love doing my show. But I love me more.”

And things haven’t seemed to improve as of late, with Williams revealing to her audience this week that she had to cancel Monday’s taping after injuring her right shoulder over the weekend.

“I have a hair fracture on my right shoulder. I did it on Sunday— by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire,” Williams, who appeared on her namesake show wearing a sling under a hot pink crewneck, explained.

“There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show, so I was all about the medical care yesterday from one doctor to the other,” she continued.

While it’s not exactly clear how she fractured her shoulder, Williams reassured her viewers, “I’m on the mend, I don’t need an operation.”

“They tell me I’m very healthy… for a person after 50,” Williams joked. “I’m not wearing a hard cast, but I do have a sling and I do have my flower ring on.”