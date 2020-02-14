Wendy Williams Is 'Deeply' Apologetic for Her Comments About Gay Men: 'I Will Do Better'

Wendy Williams is apologizing for comments she made about the LGTBTQ+ community on Thursday’s episode of her talk show.

A day after the 55-year-old told gay men to “stop wearing [women’s] skirts and our heels” on The Wendy Williams Show, she released a video apology.

“I’ll start by saying I apologize. I did not mean to offend my LGBTQ+ community on yesterday’s show. I did not realize until I got home and I watched the second running of our show here in New York, and I always watch when I can to critique my delivery or the cameras, the lights, the audience, the camera,” Williams began.

She said her comments did not come from “a place of malice.”

“I’m very persnickety about how I do my show and one thing that I can tell you right now is that I never do this show in a place of malice. I understand my platform with the community from first grade to intermediate school to high school to college to radio and now to TV. And I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings,” she said, holding back tears. “I’m just having a conversation.”

“If you know me long enough, then you know bon vie von — I don’t even know what that means, but it sounds fabulous. In my mind, it means live and let live. Bon vie von. And I live and let live every day; life is too short,” she continued.

Williams concluded by admitting her comments were “out of touch” before promising to “do better” moving forward.

“I’m 55 years old, and maybe I sounded like your auntie, your mother, your big sister or somebody out of touch. I’m not out of touch, except for perhaps yesterday by saying what I said. So I deeply apologize and I deeply appreciate the support that I get from the community,” she said. “I will do better. I appreciate you supporting me. Thank you.”

A message from Wendy. pic.twitter.com/aEpMvubJVJ — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 14, 2020

During her popular Hot Topics segment on Thursday, Williams asked who in her audience would be going out for Galentine’s Day, the unofficial holiday sparked by Parks & Recreation centered around women celebrating the other women in their lives.

Noticing that a few man in the crowd were applauding, said,“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this. You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” Williams added. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she continued, referencing the trend of gender fluid fashion, made popular by stars like Billy Porter. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

Image zoom Wendy Williams Courtesy Wendy Williams Show

“Looky here now, gay men, you’ll never be the women that we are,” Williams said. “No matter how gay.”

A rep for Williams did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Her comments were met with a round of applause from the audience — but a slew of negative remarks online from viewers watching at home.

“Really?” one critic asked. “What sort of ignorance is coming out of your mouth regarding gay men wanting to be women!! Really Wendy?”

“That was really uncalled for,” another said. “Gay men do not want to be women.”

“You’re not the decider of who can be a woman,” someone else wrote. “Every person gets to decide who they are.”

While many were upset with Williams, some supported her.

“Thank you for saying what we as women want to scream everyday,” one woman wrote. “Let us have something.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).