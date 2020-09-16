The talk-show host also gave an update on her love life

Wendy Williams Admits She Spies on Her Neighbor While He Showers: ‘I Peep and I Tom’

Wendy Williams is getting to know her neighbors — but not in the way you might expect.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Williams admitted that she started passing the time at home during the coronavirus pandemic by spying on her neighbors.

"There's an apartment building across, and the man takes showers," she said. "And the shower is right there at the window. And I watch."

When Williams said the mystery man's window allowed her to see "head-to-ankle," Meyers joked that what she's doing is "borderline criminal."

"I peep, and I tom," she replied.

Williams, who finalized her divorce from ex Kevin Hunter earlier this year, also gave an update on her love life. The talk-show host said she's single and is taking a break from dating.

Image zoom THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW

"For the first two months [of social-distancing], it was easy—you know, March and April," she said. "You know, date, have fun, do stuff, shake it and shimmy. But by April, May, June, July, August, September — five months — I'm like, 'Uh-uh, don't come over here.'"

Williams shot her interview with Meyers from the Wendy Williams Show studio in New York City, where she is preparing to begin the next season. The Wendy Williams Show returns f0r season 12 on Sept. 21.

Like many shows, the hit daytime series will be shot entirely without an audience and with minimal crew in order to abide by COVID-19 precautions.