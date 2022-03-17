Calling into Good Morning America on Thursday, Wendy Williams opened up about her reported health issues, her financial battle and the end of The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is opening up about her life amid her absence from hosting her eponymous talks show.

Calling into Good Morning America on Thursday, the 57-year-old TV personality spoke about her reported health issues, her financial battle and the end of The Wendy Williams Show. The morning program indicated that while Williams did not want to appear on camera, she wanted the public to hear from her directly.

To start, Williams said she is "absolutely" of "sound mind." When determining a reason for such speculation on her health, she said: "When people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me."

"[My] health is very well. And I've actually had a few appointments," she continued. "You know, I'm 57 now and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old."

Williams went on to specifically address her ongoing legal battle with her bank, Wells Fargo. Previously, court documents, obtained by PEOPLE and filed by Williams, stated that she's prohibited from accessing "several million dollars" since she's "of unsound mind" Because of this, Wells Fargo has requested a guardian for the Ask Wendy author's property.

"They say that I need somebody to handle my account and I don't want that," she said. "I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

When asked why she believes her bank has taken such a drastic step, Williams said: "I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation [with] Wells Fargo. And they don't like that."

A spokesperson for Wells Fargo had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

Williams' health issues initially kept her from returning to host The Wendy Williams Show, which was delayed twice before Leah Remini stepped in to guest host. Other stars were later tapped to do the same, including Michael Rapaport, Whitney Cummings and Jerry Springer.

Sherri Shepherd proved to be a fan-favorite among the guest hosts, even scoring season-high ratings during her initial stint last November. It was recently announced that the 54-year-old was given her own namesake talk show, Sherri, that will take over Williams' program's current time slot. With that, Williams' own show will conclude after more than a decade on-air.

"She understands why this decision was made from a business point of view," Howard Bragman, a rep for Williams, said in a statement last month. "She has been assured by Debmar-Mercury that should her health get to a point where she can host again and should her desire be that she hosts again that she would be back on TV at that time."

During her GMA interview, Williams also opened up about when she'll be "comfortable enough" to begin working again.

"I'm very comfortable. You know, my partners with the show — everybody's ready," she said. "Give me about three months. There are private things that I have to deal with and then I'll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing."

Concluding her interview, Williams spoke to her fans directly: "Keep watching."

"I'm going to be back on the Wendy show," she continued. "Bigger and brighter than ever."