Wendy Williams Accuses Ex-Husband of Banning Tyrese from Her Show for 'Flirting' with Her

The drama continues between Wendy Williams and ex Kevin Hunter.

During The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, the talk show host sat down with actor/model/singer Tyrese Gibson for the first time in several years. And in the “Beauty Finds” segment that followed, Williams accused Hunter, whom she confirmed she was divorcing in April, of previously banning star from her show.

“He hasn’t been here in three or four years, right,” Williams, 55, said of Tyrese, 40. “I’m like, ‘Where have you been?’ He goes, ‘Your husband banned me because he though I was flirting with you.’ “

The audience gasped loudly, and Williams leaned over the table and looked straight in the camera. Her guest, Sadie, meanwhile, looked shocked while she stood beside her.

“Are you serious, Kevin?” she said three times to the camera of her ex, who had been an executive producer on the syndicated talk show.

“Attention, Wendy staff, new rules!” Williams exclaimed as she banged on the table. “It’s a new day.”

“Suzanne, can you believe that?” Williams asked one of her producers, who responded, “No, I mean I don’t know anything about that.”

After the talk show host apologized to Sadie for going off topic, she subtly brought up Hunter’s infidelity.

“He thought I was flirting? Get outta here with that! Who are you flirting with?” she asked.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter in April after over two decades of marriage. She has also cut ties with her ex professionally: He was removed as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show, and Williams dissolved The Hunter Foundation, the non-profit organization the couple founded in 2014.

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams, Tyrese Gibson

Hunter, who fathered a child with his mistress, broke his silence on the cheating scandal in a statement to PEOPLE after the divorce filing, admitting he was “not proud of my recent actions.”

“I am going through a time of self-reflection and am trying to right some wrongs,” he said. “No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine.”

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times Magazine published in August, Williams publicly confirmed for the first time that Hunter’s affair and child motivated her to walk away from her marriage.

“Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life. An indiscretion that I will not deal with,” she said. “I never thought that I would be in this position. I’m a very forgiving person, but there’s one thing that I could never be a part of, and that one thing happened.”

Asked what that “one thing” is, Williams responded, “Kevin has a daughter.”

Image zoom Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Despite how their relationship ended, Williams told The New York Times Magazine that she wouldn’t speak negatively about Hunter.

“He will always be my family, because we have a 19-year-old son [Kevin Hunter Jr.], and we were together for 25 years and married for 21,” Williams said.

“People want me to hate and scream and talk. I won’t,” she added, through tears. “It bothers me that people say, ‘Keep it as clean as you can, because you have a child together.’ That’s not the main reason to keep it clean. The main reason I won’t talk badly about Kevin is that he was my first true love. I will not have people talk badly. I talk filthy about him, but that is when I get in my apartment and the door is closed and I am talking to myself in the mirror.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays on Fox (check local listings).