The Goldbergs actress and her husband don't give any attention to the love-themed holiday

Wendi McLendon-Covey Says Not Celebrating Valentine's Day Is the 'Key to a Lasting Marriage'

There will be no flowers and a box of chocolate waiting for Wendi McLendon-Covey come February 14.

During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, McLendon-Covey revealed that she does not celebrate Valentine's day with her husband Greg Covey — in fact, in 25 years of marriage, they've never once participated in the holiday.

"Listen, I've been married 25 years, just like [Ripa]," she said. "And here we are 25 years later, not celebrating Valentine's Day, which is the key to a lasting marriage."

McLendon-Covey said her 2022 Valentine's agenda will include some self-care — and will be separate from whatever plans Greg may have for himself.

"There is nothing in Valentine's Day that you need to be a part of. It is a bust at our house," she said. "I'm probably going to do sheet masks and he can do what he wants."

"I don't need anything — whatever, I sound like a real shrew," she joked.

But the actress did reveal a holiday that she goes all-in on: "St. Patrick's Day, I go off. That's my husband's birthday."

Image Credit: Jason Merritt/Getty

McLendon-Covey's aversion to Valentine's Day is nothing new. In 2016, she told PEOPLE that rather than celebrate their love one day a year, she and Greg make a point to appreciate each other on a daily basis.

"Right this moment I have a really nice husband who has been refilling my coffee for the last hour and a half," she said. "I'm eating in front of the TV and catching up on emails, and he's been refilling coffee and just being sweet."

She continued: "He makes my breakfast every day. We don't celebrate Valentine's Day because what's the point? Every day is pretty good, you know?"

During Tuesday's episode, McLendon-Covey also joked about yet another major celebration she plans to skip out on. When Seacrest playfully invited Greg to his house for Valentine's Day dinner, she suggested that the two should also watch the Super Bowl together.