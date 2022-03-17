Jeff Garlin officially left season 9 of the ABC series in December after allegations of inappropriate behavior on set

The Goldbergs Star Wendi McLendon-Covey Addresses Jeff Garlin's Exit: 'We're Doing Our Best'

The Goldbergs cast is adjusting to changes on the show.

As season 9 airs on ABC, Wendi McLendon-Covey spoke on Jeff Garlin's exit from the series after an HR investigation for inappropriate conduct on set. Garlin portrayed McLendon-Covey's character Beverly Goldberg's husband, Murray Goldberg, on the series.

Her comment came in response to a tweet by film critic Noel Murray that suggested: "They should either cancel The Goldbergs or kill of Jeff Garlin's character because the workarounds they've been using this season ain't working."

In a tweet, McLendon-Covey, 52, spoke about Garlin's absence. "Thanks for the great suggestion Noel!" she wrote. "This season threw us for a loop because a.) it's hard to incorporate someone who doesn't want to be there and wants to leave mid-scene, and b.) we werent about to re-write the 2nd half of the season."

The actress ended her tweet with another line: "We're doing our best."

Garlin, 59, nearly left the series before season 9 due to boredom with the long-running ABC series, he told Vanity Fair. But in returning to the show, Garlin's behavior allegedly included inappropriate touching by hugging and making crude jokes about women on set.

"There has been an HR investigation on me the past three years. HR has come to me three years in a row for my behavior on set," Garlin said.

Garlin did not deny the hugs when asked to address the individual claims. "I gotta be honest with you. I am a person who hugs for sure," he told Vanity Fair. "And it's quick hugs, but I didn't realize that anyone was feeling — so if you want to write that story, that's a true story. It puts the onus on them to say something, and I would gladly respect anyone who said, 'Please don't hug me. I don't feel comfortable.' "