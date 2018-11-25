Wells Adams Praises Girlfriend Sarah Hyland While Wishing Her a Happy Birthday: 'You’re Perfect'

Can you feel the birthday love?

In honor of his girlfriend turning 28, Wells Adams shared a loving tribute to Sarah Hyland on Saturday.

“It’s that can’t-eat, can’t-sleep, reach-for-the-stars, over-the-fence, World Series kind of stuff,” he wrote, quoting an iconic line from the 1995 romcom It Takes Two alongside a series of photos of the couple cuddling up and kissing in the snow.

“Happy birthday @sarahhyland! You’re perfect and I love you most,” continued the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 34, adding that the birthday festivities were only getting started. “Now pack your bags, cus baby, we’re jumping on a plane and heading down to the islands tomorrow!”

The post quickly won the affections of not only Hyland, but also former Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

“I really like you two people,” he wrote underneath the loving birthday message, to which Adams replied, “We love you more.”

In her own comment, Hyland made her love for her boyfriend abundantly clear, writing, “You’re the central perk I need every morning.”

“I love you so much baby,” she continued, adding three kiss face emojis.

Hyland, who spent part of the day re-posting kind birthday messages from her friends, also gave Adams a special shout-out on her Instagram Story.

“I love this one the most,” she wrote alongside one of the images he shared of the couple.

Adams shared the exact same sentiment with the star last month, when the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Although the Modern Family star shared on social media that she spent the day “doing nothing,” which she said felt “amazing,” the couple invited a few pals over to their home that night to celebrate her big day.

Showing off one of the gifts she received that night, Hyland posted photos of a pair of custom sweatshirts she’d been given for both her and Adams to wear.

Both sweatshirts featured the same photo of the couple posing together on a boat, but each featured a different affectionate nickname.

“I’m with smoochie booty bear cutie,” Adams’ sweatshirt proclaims, while Hyland’s says, “I’m with big daddy jungle kitty.”

However, there was one guest who left the festivities a little early — and departed without saying goodbye to the birthday girl!

Clearly feeling a little guilty for making an “Irish exit” so he could grab some rest before their big trip, Adams apologized to Hyland the next morning.

“I want to publicly apologize,” he said in a video shared to his Instagram Story, which was recorded while the couple were resting in bed next to each other.

“For what?” Hyland replied, with a sleep mask still covering her eyes.

“I left the party without saying goodbye and went to bed,” he added. “And I’m sorry for that.”

“Oh, you are apologizing,” she remarked while moving to cuddle up against him.

For their first anniversary in October, the couple dedicated sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

“A year ago I impatiently asked @wellsadams ‘when are you gonna ask me to be your girlfriend?!’ I still can’t tell if I just bullied you into being with me and you’re scared to leave? But please don’t,” wrote Hyland. “Thank you for being the @stevehowey to my @katehudson in #bridewars … Now, let’s get tan again and drink all the rosé.”

Adams also shared a slideshow of candid selfies of the couple smiling and kissing.

“A couple hours after we took these pics, @sarahhyland said ‘when are you going to ask me to be your girlfriend.’ I said, ‘right now,’ ” he revealed. “I then doubled down and said ‘I’m falling in love with you.’ She responded with, ‘I can’t say that yet.’ And then like 15 minutes later she did. Happy anniversary, baby. I love you most.”

The actress and Adams began flirting on Twitter last summer during his stint as the bartender in Bachelor in Paradise — but Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the radio DJ since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016.

Taking their relationship to the next step, the pair officially moved in together this summer, with Adams relocating from Nashville to Los Angeles to be with the actress.

“I think it’s brought us closer,” Hyland told PEOPLE in August.