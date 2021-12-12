The Bachelor in Paradise fan-favorite says he is "happy" for the series' new host Jesse Palmer

Wells Adams Was Admittedly 'a Little' Disappointed to Not Land The Bachelor Hosting Gig

The Bachelor will have a new host come the new year — and Wells Adams is a tad disappointed that it isn't him.

In September, ABC announced that season 5 Bachelor lead Jesse Palmer would take over as host of the show as of season 26, which premieres on Jan. 3, 2022, following Chris Harrison's departure from the franchise in June.

At the 2021 People's Choice Awards, The Bachelorette season 12 alum Adams told Us Weekly that he was "a little bit" sad to not land the role.

"But I was never The Bachelor, so I understood the decision," the reality star told the outlet Tuesday on the red carpet. "I also know Jesse really well, I've worked with him before. So I get him being the host, he was The Bachelor [so it] totally makes sense. You know, I'm happy [for him]."

Palmer, 43, has previously hosted ABC reality shows such as The Proposal (2018) and The Ultimate Surfer (2021), as well as The Holiday Baking Championship on the Food Network. The former NFL quarterback has also been with ESPN since 2007 and currently serves as a college football analyst for the network.

On Monday, Adams told Us Weekly that "change is hard" for the Bachelor audience, but still thinks highly of Palmer despite how "weird" it may be for some when they initially watch him host. "He's a wonderful dude, so I'm happy," he shared.

(l-r) Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

However, the former Bachelor franchise contestant isn't closing the door on one show. "There's no host for [Bachelor in] Paradise yet," he suggested, "so we'll see."

Palmer is stepping into the new hosting role nearly seven months after Harrison parted ways with The Bachelor franchise. Harrison sparked controversy for appearing to defend former Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, who had been called out for old social media posts in which she was seen attending an antebellum plantation-themed college party and dressed in Native American attire for a costume in 2018 (She has since apologized).

In a February interview with former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsey on Extra, Harrison suggested Kirkconnell be treated with "a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion" before questioning the "lens" of the photos in 2021 versus 2018.

Harrison later apologized in a statement for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism" and announced that he would be "stepping aside" from The Bachelor indefinitely a few days later.

Wells Adams attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In the interim, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe have stepped in as hosts for back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette starring Katie Thurston and Michelle Young.

After being announced as the series' new host in September, Palmer gushed over the opportunity to host the reality franchise.

"For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own," Palmer said in a statement at the time. "Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."