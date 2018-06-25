Wells Adams Supports Sarah Hyland After Hospitalization: 'Coming Home Soon Baby!'

Wells Adams wants to be there for girlfriend Sarah Hyland in her time of need.

Following news of Hyland’s hospitalization over the weekend, Adams, 33, took to Instagram to show his love and support for the actress.

“I miss this one a lot. Coming home soon baby!” he captioned a photo on his Instagram Story on Saturday, according to E! News.

Hyland, 27, reposted the sweet photo of the two smiling at each other on her own story, writing, “Man, I miss my baby.”

Wells seems to be in Mexico filming the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

On Friday, the Modern Family star revealed she had been hospitalized after getting “torn from work against my will.”

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Though the exact reason for her hospitalization remains unclear, a source told PEOPLE that Hyland has since returned home.

RELATED: Sarah Hyland Shares Photo from Hospital as She Reveals She Was ‘Torn from Work Against My Will’

“Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized,” the insider said. “It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home.”

RELATED VIDEO: Wells Adams Gushes Over Relationship With Sarah Hyland: It’s So Normal

The source adds that her friends, family and Adams have been supportive and that Hyland is “looking forward to getting back to work next week!”

Hyland has been open with her fans about her health issues ever since she underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012. The Modern Family star revealed to Seventeen one month later that she has a condition called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb, and frequently form painful cysts.

Sarah Hyland Emma McIntyre/Getty

Three years later, she spoke again with Seventeen, sharing that she “was born with so many health issues that doctors told my mother I would never have a normal life.”

Hyland has also been candid about how her continuing battle with kidney dysplasia has caused her weight to fluctuate over the years.

“I haven’t had the greatest year,” Hyland wrote in May 2017, after some of her followers began body shaming her for being too thin. “Maybe one day I’ll talk about it but for now, I’d like my privacy. I will say that this year has brought a lot of changes and with that, physical changes.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” she said. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”