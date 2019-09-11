Wells Adams Spills on All the Bachelor in Paradise Drama (Including That Awkward Rose Ceremony!)

As Bachelor in Paradise‘s resident bartender, Wells Adams sees it all. From Blake Horstmann’s complicated web of love to John Paul Jones calling out Derek Peth in his fight or Tayshia Adamas, BiP season 6 has certainly been the most dramatic yet — just as host Chris Harrison promised.

And while Adams, 35, is happily engaged to actress Sarah Hyland back home, he loves watching things play out in Paradise from behind the bar. “I have the second-best job in the franchise,” he tells PEOPLE.

With the remaining couples heading to the Fantasy Suites and deciding how their lives will look outside of Mexico, Adams breaks down what went happened the beach this season and what fans can expect from next week’s finale.

Image zoom Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland in New York City on Sept. 5.

First of all, I cannot believe Bri Barnes rejected Luke Stone’s rose on Tuesday’s episode! That was so awkward.

Yeah, it was tough to see. No one wants to see that. There was a part of me that was wondering if he was going to be like, “So, does anyone want this rose?” It very rarely happens, but when it does happen, it’s always sad.

Where are you when the rose ceremonies are taking place?

I’m usually cleaning up the bar. The rose palapa is right behind the bar, so I can actually kind of watch it from back there a little bit. It’s a cleanup situation, or I’m out of there. Those are really long nights and I’m usually wanting to get some sleep.

You’ve been supportive of Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ relationship—do you think she made the right decision by leaving this show with him?

I guess time will tell. Dean’s a friend of mine so I’m supportive of my friends. I think that people forget how much more time Dean and Caelynn had together than Caelynn and Connor [Saeli] had together. They were dating on the beach basically for the entire time that they were there and then her and Connor were together for the better part of a week. At the time I said I thought it was crazy that she would leave just because Dean’s track record isn’t super stellar, but I think she did make the right decision.

Do you think Kristina Schulman should’ve given Blake a chance?

I think they did exactly what they should’ve done because that’s how Kristina felt at the time. It was going to be hard for Kristina to get on board with Blake having this revelation that he was in love with her. The great thing about leaving Paradise is you still can go and hang out with people and still work on relationships.

What did you know going in about what had gone down at Stagecoach?

The only thing that I knew was that Blake and Kristina had been together at some point. I had heard that they were together but they weren’t anymore and that was it. I had no idea about the Caelynn stuff. I had no idea about the Hannah stuff.

Image zoom Blake Horstmann; Kristina Schulman Craig Sjodin/ABC; Bob D'Amico/ ABC

How was the prom John Paul Jones threw for Tayshia?

It was a lot of fun! I loved the saxophone player that came out. I didn’t have anyone to dance with so you see me dancing by myself, which is wonderful. I’m trying to think of a cooler little date idea and I don’t think I can think of one.

Was it tough for you as Derek’s friend to watch JPJ go after him earlier in the season?

Yes, I didn’t like that. Mainly because it just didn’t make a whole lot of sense. I tried to explain to John Paul Jones that it wasn’t going to look good. There wasn’t a whole lot of evidence to support what he was accusing Derek of, and it was going to look like a guy making stuff up so he can get the girl he likes. I think it fell on deaf ears. It was hard to watch. I can vouch for Derek’s character. He’s definitely not a womanizer. If anything he’s the guy that constantly gets dumped. His track record is he went on JoJo Fletcher’s season and got dumped. He went on Paradise [season 4], he got engaged and then effectively got dumped. And then he went on this season and got dumped twice. That doesn’t sound like a ladies man.

Are you still team Derek for Bachelor?

Yeah, but they don’t pay me the big bucks to make those decisions and they always make the right decision. So I’m down with whoever they chose whether it’s Derek or if it’s Peter [Weber] or if it’s Mike [Johnson]. Selfishly, I root for my friends, but Derek and I have had this conversation a bunch. There was a time in which people wanted me to be the Bachelor and I’ve had to remind him that the best thing that ever happened to me in the world was me not becoming the Bachelor; I’ve told him that and I think he realizes that it is true. So whatever happens, I’m excited for the next season.

What was the vibe like when some people came back from Krystal Nielson and Chris “Goose” Randone’s wedding?

It was weird because a lot of people wanted to stay and weren’t invited to stay for the reception. A lot of people were upset that they couldn’t stay, I think Nicole [Lopez-Alvar] being the main culprit of that and wanting to make sure her man didn’t kind of slip up with his ex. Some people were concerned with what was going to happen, but for the most part it was good because everyone was like, “Oh wow, people actually get married from this thing.”

Was it awkward when Angela Amezcua came to Paradise and joined Clay Harbor and Nicole?

Yes. That must’ve been really hard for Clay because obviously, he had feelings for her, he probably still does. And it was probably really tough for Nicole and then I’m sure it was really tough for Angela because she’s having to be in the same room with a guy that she was in love with that’s now completely devoted to someone else. I think it was just hard for everyone in general. But selfishly, it was kind of fun to watch.

Now that you’ve been around the franchise for a few years, do you have pairings in mind when you come down at the start of the season?

I used to do that and then I started to realize that that is just not the way Paradise works. The relationships that are the ones that inevitably work and last are the ones that no one sees coming. It’s always the two weirdest people, like Krystal and Goose. I love them but they are weird people. Only on that show in that place would those two people come in contact and fall in love. I’ve resigned to trusting the process and watching it happen.

Who surprised you most this season by getting together?

I guess Hannah [Godwin] and Dylan [Barbour]. I don’t think anyone saw that coming. I think that everyone assumed Hannah would be with Blake and because I don’t think a lot of people really knew who Dylan was. But that’s such a great example of you can’t force those things because the most beautiful relationships are the ones that you can’t foresee. You kind of see it on TV but in real-time, their courtship and relationship was really cute and super saccharine.

Image zoom Hannah Godwin; Dylan Barbour Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

Did seeing couples talking about getting engaged and spending their lives together inspire you to propose when you got back from the show?

I knew I was getting engaged before I went to film. I didn’t have a lot of time in between wrapping and then going on our vacation to get engaged, so I had all that planned before I left. But Paradise does instill the wonders of love every season I go down there.

Do you ever feel happy that you’re behind the bar, you have Sarah back home and don’t have to deal with all the drama?

No, because I love watching the drama! It’s so much fun to be down there and experience it. They don’t show a lot on the show, but there was so much of people coming and talking to me about finding love and finding your person and then were was a lot of talk with all them being like, “When are you getting engaged?” “When’s it gonna happen?” Everyone kind of was expecting it.

You responded to a tweet about how you set the precedent of people leaving the Bachelor and going on to date celebrities. How does that feel to kind of have given the franchise a new dimension?

Well, I don’t know if the show loves it so much because it’s taking their leading men our of contention from being the Bachelor. I’ve been trying to wrap my brain around it. It has to do with the popularity of the show. Supermodels and A-list celebrities, no one is safe from the show now. Everyone loves it so much that Tyler [Cameron]’s dating a supermodel now! That’s crazy! But that just goes to show you how strong the franchise is and how it’s not going anywhere anytime soon.

What can you tease for the finale? Who do you think will last outside of Paradise?

I don’t really know. There’s going to be some surprising things that no one saw coming happen. Chris said it was the most dramatic season so it has to be true.

The season finale of Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.