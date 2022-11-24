Wells Adams Shares Loving Post for 'Perfect' Sarah Hyland on Her 32nd Birthday: 'I Thank the Stars Every Day'

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in August


Published on November 24, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Wells Adams is showing gratitude for his wife, Sarah Hyland, on her 32nd birthday.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender, 38, shared a snap of the couple from their recent summer wedding to mark Hyland's special day, which fell on Thanksgiving. In the shot, the pair — who tied the knot in August — are beaming as they share a dance together.

"I'm thankful for so much in my life," Adams wrote alongside the sweet image. "But I'm most thankful that this woman was born on this day."

He continued his moment of reflection, writing, "Happy birthday @sarahhyland! I'm not sure what I did in a past life to deserve something as perfect as you, but I thank the stars every day that I found you.

"Love you +1 anything you say," he concluded.

Adams is no stranger to swooning over the Modern Family alum. He told PEOPLE earlier this month that there wasn't a dry eye during their wedding ceremony.

"There's a picture on my Instagram with me crying and then Jesse Tyler Ferguson was officiating us, and he was crying," he recalled. "And my best man, who's my brother, was next to me. He was crying, so everyone was crying."

"She looked beautiful," he continued. "What was going through my mind was this can't be real, this can't be real life. And just how blessed and lucky I am to get to marry my perfect person."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Are Married!

The August ceremony — which hosted around 200 guests, according to Adams — was also a Modern Family reunion of sorts. In addition to Ferguson, Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara, and Julie Bowen were all in attendance to help celebrate the happy couple.

Hyland and Adams, who celebrated their 5-year dating anniversary last month, first flirted on Twitter in 2016 but didn't get together until the fall of 2017. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

Before the pair coupled up, Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on him during his time vying for JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette in 2016.

Adams proposed to Hyland in the summer of 2019 after almost two years of dating. The couple originally planned to wed in August 2020, but they delayed the ceremony multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic.

