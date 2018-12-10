Wells Adams Sends Sarah Hyland Love as She Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts: 'There Is Light'

Wells Adams wants to be there for girlfriend Sarah Hyland in her time of need.

Amid news of Hyland’s grueling health battle, Adams, 33, showed his love and support for the actress on Instagram.

“This beautiful specimen has had a tough couple of weeks,” he wrote. “I’m here to remind you @sarahhyland that there is light amongst all the darkness. If you ever doubt that, just look at this picture and remember how awesome we are. Throw on some sweats, order some Postmates and put on Home Alone. I’ll be home soon.”

Along with the heartfelt message, Adams shared a photo of the couple locked in a playful embrace.

Hyland, 28, recently revealed that after facing kidney failure from a previous kidney transplant and undergoing dialysis, she was forced to get a second kidney transplant.

“We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney,” Hyland told SELF. “Christmas break, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, my birthday, all of that spent in the hospital.”

Her father had donated the first kidney, so when her younger brother offered to supply one for the second transplant, she felt conflicted.

“I was very depressed,” she said. “When a family member gives you a second chance at life, and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault. It’s not. But it does. For a long time, I was contemplating suicide, because I didn’t want to fail my little brother like I failed my dad.”

She’s also struggled with endometriosis and a previously undiagnosed abdominal hernia — and has undergone six surgeries in the last 16 months.

The actress has been open with her fans about her health issues ever since she underwent a kidney transplant in April 2012. The Modern Family star later revealed that she has a condition called kidney dysplasia, which means her kidneys did not develop properly when she was in the womb and frequently form painful cysts.

Hyland said having Adams by her side through her health problems has only strengthened their bond.

“We met each other for the first time three days before my transplant,” Hyland said. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital. He’s seen me at my worst.”

She continued, “I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that. It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person. Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is.”

Along with dealing with her ongoing health issues, Hyland also recently lost her cousin in an alleged drunk driving accident.

Last week, the actress announced on social media that her 14-year-old cousin Trevor Canaday “was killed by a drunk driver.” She said her uncle, who was also in the car, “is still in the hospital in need of more surgeries.”

According to police documents obtained by PEOPLE, the driver Jeffrey Eggeling had a blood alcohol concentration of .103. (The legal limit for driving under the influence is .08.)

Along with Hyland’s message about her cousin’s death, she provided a link to a GoFundMe page set up by his mom Becky and sisters Tessa and Zoee to raise money for funeral and medical costs.